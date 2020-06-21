You are here:
FirstAct: Watch Chanakya Vyas' Leftovers, a play about a residents' meeting amid a pandemic

Chanakya Vyas Jun 21, 2020

Editor's note: With FirstAct, Firstpost is collaborating with theatre and improv artists from all over India, who'll perform short pieces or readings over a Zoom video-conference call.

After FirstAct's debut show with Improv Comedy Bangalore, followed by Drama Queen's For Tomorrow, Theatre Jil Jil Ramamani's Haiku in a Bun, and OGLAM's Abey Yaar!, we are all set to present our next — Leftovers. 

***

Resident meetings of B Wing Belle View Apartments always included debates over security, surveillance and sanitation. But now, as neighbours worked together to ensure safety amid a pandemic, these debates gained greater significance. In this backdrop, a Zoom meeting between the residents takes an unplanned turn, and what remains is a series of confrontations till the call lasts.

Also read on Firstpost — FirstAct: Chanakya Vyas' Leftovers examines a pandemic's semantics, its effects on everyday lives

