Firspost Podcast: Is the National Emblem ferocious or benign?

India

The Lion Capital atop the new Parliament building has drawn criticisms. Tune in to know all about it

FP Explainers July 11, 2022 10:46:30 IST
National emblem at new Parliament building. Twitter/@BJP4India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled the national emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament building. The National Emblem is made of bronze with a total weight of 9500 Kg and is 6.5 m in height. It has been cast at the top of the Central Foyer of new Parliament building. A supporting structure of steel weighing around 6500 Kg has been constructed to support the Emblem.

