Firstpost Podcast: Unparliamentary words
What can and cannot be said the Parliament session? Tune in to know all about it
According to a new booklet by the Lok Sabha Secretariat words such as 'ashamed', 'jumlajeevi', 'taanashah', 'abused', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' and 'incompetent' have been termed unparliamentary expressions.
