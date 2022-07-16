India

Firstpost Podcast: Unparliamentary words

What can and cannot be said the Parliament session? Tune in to know all about it

FP Explainers July 16, 2022 08:21:22 IST
Parliament of India. ANI

According to a new booklet by the Lok Sabha Secretariat words such as 'ashamed', 'jumlajeevi', 'taanashah', 'abused', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' and 'incompetent' have been termed unparliamentary expressions.

