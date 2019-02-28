Congress, PTI condemn BS Yeddyurappa's comment on air strikes; Karnataka BJP leader says remarks being taken out of context

Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa was in hot water on Thursday following his comments which said that the air strike carried out by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Pakistan on Tuesday will help the BJP win 22 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Various parties and party leaders respectively have condemned Yeddyurappa's comments, accusing him of being focussed on politics during the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan.

Following the backlash, Yeddyurappa took to Twitter to clarify his statement and wrote:

My statement is being reported out of context. I said that ‘situation favourable for BJP’ which i am saying for last couple of months. This is not first time that i said BJP in Karnataka will win minimum 22 seats under the able leadership of Modi ji. — B.S. Yeddyurappa (@BSYBJP) February 28, 2019

His tweet comes amid heavy condemnation from the political spectrum, even from Pakistan. The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) took note of the statement and said that those "desperate" to win an election should be "isolated":

We hope you understand that you were manipulated into war mongering. #LetBetterSensePrevail; isolate the ppl who r desperate to win an election.War is in no nation’s interest,& its soldiers & civilians who are the collateral damage. Don’t let one man use it for political mileage. https://t.co/n538eDBnzf — PTI (@PTIofficial) February 28, 2019

The party also hit out at the BJP for "equating" the "Air Force excursions, war mongering, soldiers in captivity and the lives of so many people in danger" with winning 22 Lok Sabha seats:

Air Force excursions, war mongering, soldiers in captivity and the lives of so many people in danger all equate to 22 seats in the eyes of representatives on India’s ruling party. Is war an election option?#SayNoToWar https://t.co/BdiqiJcdVP — PTI (@PTIofficial) February 28, 2019

Meanwhile, on the Indian front, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala reiterated the Opposition's claim that the BJP is "blatantly politicising" the killings of armed personnel:

Dear Modiji/ Jaitleyji, Any more questions on politicisation? Regards, 132 Crore Indians.https://t.co/RlbCNyRUY5 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) February 28, 2019

Surjewala's tweet is in reference to Congress president Rahul Gandhi's statement on Wednesday, who expressed the collective anguish of 21 Opposition parties over the BJP's "blatant politicisation" of the killings of Indian armed personnel. The Opposition leaders also released a written statement. Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, state Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao, and former chief minister Siddaramaiah also joined in the attack against Yeddyurappa:

The entire nation is united in supporting the central govt&our armed forces to fight terrorism,while #Bjp leader @BSYBJP is busy calculating howmany extra LS seats the terror attack&Pak war can bring to his party. It's shameful to exploit our jawans' sacrifice for electoral gains — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) February 28, 2019

Most disgusting shameful irresponsible statement made by ⁦@BSYBJP⁩. Using the #J&K situation for political benefit. Is winning elections becoming the criteria for BJP & not the security of India. Is going to war a electoral strategy for the BJP. https://t.co/G2r96RWxlO — Dinesh Gundu Rao (@dineshgrao) February 27, 2019

Shocking & disgusting to understand #BJPsPlot4Vote. It is unfortunate that @BJP4India is calculating electoral gains even before the dust has settled. No patriot shall derive such sadistic gains over soldiers' death, only a anti-nationalist can. What will RSS say about this? pic.twitter.com/w6wAhAg6gv — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) February 28, 2019

Many other Congress leaders also condemned his comments:

On 27th Feb. B S Yeddyurappa at Chitradurga In a public function said : " The Indian Armed Forces proved their mettle by destroying the terrorists' hideouts . The impact of this strike will help BJP win more than 22 seats in the state " Is this patriotism or crass politics ? — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) February 28, 2019

The #BJP makes me hang my head in shame. These guys have no principles. They are crude. They are vulgar. “Air strike will help BJP win more than 22 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka: “B S Yeddyurappa - The New Indian Express https://t.co/u4jRzLQ40P — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) February 28, 2019

As the nation prays for our Wing Commander held hostage by Pakistan and counts dead bodies of our bravehearts, BJP counts votes. Modi govt has proven yet again that votes and election campaigns come before India's security!#MeraJawanSabseMajboot https://t.co/jXXr6n0gJi — Youth Congress (@IYC) February 28, 2019

Dear @arunjaitley Ji, Take a Deep Breath & read what your own loose cannon has to say! Always aiming at the opposition for everything while you cant keep your own house in line, especially in times like this is shameful! कभी तो देश को पहले रखिए सर!https://t.co/Ad7enA4uLU — Amarinder Singh Raja (@RajaBrar_INC) February 28, 2019

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) also hit out at Yeddyurappa over his statement:

Shocking & Shameful that in this time of grave National Crisis, BJP Leader Yeddyurappa says #airstrikes will help BJP win 22 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka. Will ruling party leaders stop thinking about their reelection plans and focus on the country for once? https://t.co/6Rqf7axGC4 — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) February 28, 2019

