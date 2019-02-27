'National security must transcend narrow political considerations': Opposition slams PM for politicising deaths in armed forces

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed the collective anguish of 21 Opposition parties, that met in Parliament on Wednesday, over the BJP's "blatant politicisation" of the killings of Indian armed personnel. The Opposition leaders also released a written statement following the meeting.

His comments are in reference to the 42 CRPF personnel who were killed in a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on 14 February. Following the attack, India conducted a pre-emptive attack on a JeM camp in Pakistan on Tuesday, after which Pakistan reportedly shot down two Indian aircraft and arrested an Indian pilot on Wednesday.

Rahul was flanked by Opposition leaders including TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking to media in New Delhi, Rahul said, "national security must transcend narrow political considerations," he said. He added that the leaders of the Opposition parties have noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "regrettably not convened an all-party meeting as per the established practice in our democracy."

He also said that the parties are concerned about the emerging security situation in the nation, particularly the safety of the IAF pilot who was captured by Pakistani forces on Wednesday, following Pakistani troops infiltrating Indian airspace.

Finally, Rahul urged the government to be transparent about all measures being taken to protect India's sovereignty, unity, and integrity.

