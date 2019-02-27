Opposition urges govt to take it in confidence on 'all measures'; raises questions on 'blatant politicisation' of armed forces

The Opposition leaders met on Wednesday in the wake of India and Pakistan's air strikes earlier in the day and jointly raised a request to the government to take the Opposition in confidence on "all measures to protect India's sovereignty, unity and integrity".

Members of 21 political parties participated in the meeting and paid tribute to the martyrs of the 14 February Pulwama terror attack on CRPF while condemning the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) strike. The Opposition also expressed confidence in the armed forces and said in the statement that it lauds the Indian Air Force's effort to air-bomb a terrorist camp inside Pakistan on 26 February.

However, the Opposition also raised concerns and "deep anguish" on the "blatant politicisation" of the sacrifices of the armed forces, by the ruling party. The statement mentions that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not convene an all-party meeting after the air strike, which is the "established practice of democracy".

The leaders also expressed on the current security situation in the country amidst the military tension. They condemned the Pakistani Army's action on Indian military posts and hoped for the safe return of the missing pilot.

