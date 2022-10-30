The auspicious festival of Chhath Puja is dedicated to Lord Surya (Sun God) and his sister Shashthi Devi (Chhathi Maiya). During the four days of Chhath Puja, Lord Surya and Shashthi Devi are worshipped. Fasting during Chhath Puja is mainly observed by women for the well-being of their sons and family. Chhath Puja is primarily commemorated in the states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and the Madhesh region of Nepal. The Sun God is worshipped during the festivity to gain well-being, progress, and prosperity. Chhath Puja is also termed as Surya Shashti, Chhath Parv, Chhath, Chhathi, Dala Puja and Dala Chhath.

Date

This year, Chhath Puja is falling on 30 October. Shashthi Tithi will begin at 5:49 AM on 30 October and it is going to end at 3:27 AM on 31 October.

Significance

Chhath is considered the most environment-friendly festival as it is the worship of elements in nature and is often used to spread the message of nature conservation.

The first day of Chhath is termed Nahay Khay. On this day, the holy dip in a water body, especially in the river Ganga is taken. Women commemorating Chhath only eat a single meal on this day.

The second day of Chhath is known to be Kharna. Fasting without water is observed from sunrise to sunset on this day. The fast is broken just after sunset and after making food offerings to the Sun. The third-day fasting starts after having Prasad on the second day.

A full-day fast without water is observed on the third day, which is the main day of Chhath Puja. The main ritual of the day is offering Arghya to the setting Sun. This is the only time of the year when the setting Sun receives Arghya. The fasting on the third day continues throughout the night. On the next day after sunrise, Parana is done.

On the fourth and final day of Chhath, Arghya is offered to the rising Sun and is called Usha Arghya. The 36-hour long fast is broken after giving Arghya to the Sun.

History

Chhath is mentioned in both Ramayana and Mahabharata, which are two of the most important Hindu epics. In Ramayana, Goddess Sita did the Chhath puja on the day of the establishment of Ram-Rajya (the kingdom of Lord Ram). In Mahabharata, it was performed by Pandava-mother Kunti after they managed to escape from Lakshagrih, the palace made of lacquer, which was burnt to the ground.

