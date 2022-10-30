This year, Chhath Puja will be celebrated on 30 October.

The festival of Chhath Puja is dedicated to the worshipping of Lord Surya and his sister Shashti Devi, popularly known as, Goddess Chhathi Maiya. The festival is celebrated primarily in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

During the 4 days of Chhath Puja, Lord Surya is worshipped. Chhath Puja fasting is primarily observed by women for the well-being of their children and the prosperity of their families. This year, Chhath Puja will be celebrated on 30 October. Shashthi Tithi will commence at 5:49 AM on 30 October and end at 3:27 AM on 31 October.

List of offerings, utensils, and clothes required for Chhath Puja:

1. Two big bamboo baskets are required for keeping the offerings for Chhath Puja.

2. Devotees purchase saris or dhotis 3 days in advance.

3. New clothes for all the members of the house to wear during the Puja.

4. A new small copper or brass pot to be used to offer Arghya to the sun.

5. Coconut filled with water.

6. 5 sugarcane stalks with leaves.

7. Rice.

8. A set of glass, small pot and plate will be needed for keeping the milk and Ganga water for Arghya.

9. A dozen of lamps or Diya.

10. Incense sticks, lights, and kumkum.

11. Vermilion.

12. Betel nuts.

13. Honey.

14. Sweets.

15. Jaggery.

16. Wheat and rice flour.

17. Ganga water and milk.

18. Thekua prasad.

19. Aipan or Alpana.

20. Banana leaves.

21. Apple, banana, chestnut, turmeric, radish and ginger plant.

22. Sweet potato and suthni (yam species).

This year the four-day long festival will begin on 28 October and end on 31 October. The preparations and the fasting for the Chhath Puja will begin on 28 October while the Chhath Puja will be celebrated on 30 October. On this day the devotees will offer arghya to the setting Sun God at Ganga ghat and nearby water bodies. The festival will culminate with offering arghya to the rising Sun on 31 October.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.