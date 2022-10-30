With festivities in the air, devotees are gearing up for another significant festival this month- Chhath Puja. Mostly celebrated by people from Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal, Chhath Puja is dedicated to Sun God and Chhathi Maiya (sister of Sun God) and usually is observed over the period of four days, starting with Nahay Khay and concludes with Usha Arghya, the day when people break their 36-hour long fast. Chhath Puja preparations are already underway as it begins on 28 October with Nahay Khay and ends on 31 October.

There are certain things that should be kept in mind during Chhath Puja.

Things to keep in mind during Chhath Puja

One should always listen to Vrat Katha and sing religious songs during the Puja.

People should ensure maintain cleanliness during the puja rituals. Nothing should be touched without proper cleanliness.

With that said, one should always clean the house and take a bath in the morning before starting the puja.

Devotees must wear new clothes on all four days of Chhath Puja.

For offering Arghya to Sun God, as per belief, devotees should use copper utensils.

According to religious beliefs, devotees should use soups and baskets made up of bamboo for worshipping and not steel and glass utensils.

Throughout the four days, no food items should be consumed that contain onion or garlic. Devotees should also refrain from consuming non-vegetarian food.

Use a clean place for making the prasad. People can also use a new stove made out of clay.

Prasad prepared for the puja should be first offered to the deity and only after that, it should be consumed by all.

One should try to keep peace with everyone during the festival days and further not engage in any fights. Also, no kind of negative thoughts including greed, anger, and lust should be brought to mind.

As per Hindu rituals, devotees who keep fasts should sleep on the ground by putting on a cloth or bedsheet.

