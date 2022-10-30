The four-day-long festivities will begin on 28 October and end on 31 October.

Chhath Puja is a four-day festival celebrated by the Hindus in Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Nepal. The festival is dedicated to the Sun God and his sister Goddess Chhathi Maiya.

According to the Hindu calendar, Chhath Puja is celebrated on the sixth day of the Shukla paksha in the Kartik month. This year, Chhath Puja will be celebrated on 30 October, Sunday. The four-day long festivities will begin on 28 October and end on 31 October.

During Chhath festival mostly women observe fast for the well-being of their children and the happiness of the family. Chhath Puja is also known as Dala Chhath, Chhathi, Pratihar, and Surya Shashthi.

Chhath Puja Shubh Muhurat

The sunrise on Chhath Puja day will take place at 06:38 am, while the sunset will occur at 06:06 pm. The Shashthi Tithi begins at 05:49 am on 30 October 30 and ends at 03:27 am on 31 October.

Puja Vidhi and Signifiance of all four days

Chhath Puja Day 1: The first day of Chhath Puja is known as Nahay Khay and will be observed on 28 October. On this day, devotees take a holy dip, especially in the river Ganga. Women who observe a fast consume only one meal on this day. Only home-cooked sattvik food without onion and garlic is prepared on this day. The food is offered to the deity as prasad and it’s consumed by the devotees who keep fast.

Chhath Puja Day 2: The second day of Chhath Puja is known as Kharna and it will be observed on 29 October this year. Devotees, mostly women, keep fast for the entire day and they end fasting in the evening by eating Kheer and Chapati. The sunrise will be at 06:37 am and the sunset is at 06:07 pm on 29 October.

Chhath Puja Day 3: On the third day of Chhath Puja, a full-day fast (without water) is observed by devotees. This year the third day falls on 30 October, and it is the main day of the festival. On this day, a special and sacred prasad is prepared at home and taken to Ganga ghat or the nearest water body before sunset. Devotees offer the prasad and arghya to the setting sun. Women who observe this fast wear a bright yellow colour saree, especially while performing this sacred ritual. The sunrise will be at 06:38 am and the sunset is at 06:06 pm on 30 October.

Chhath Puja Day 4: This is the final day of Chhath Puja and will be observed on 31 October. Devotees make special offerings on the last day to the rising sun at the riverbank. The festival comes to an end with offering arghya at Ganga ghat and other water bodies to the rising sun. Devotees worship Chhathi Maiya and seek blessings for their children and the entire family. They break the fast by eating prasad.

