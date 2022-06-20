Bengaluru reflects the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', says PM Modi

The prime minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple rail and road infrastructure, and educational and research projects in the city on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple rail and road infrastructure projects worth over Rs 27,000 crore in Bengaluru on Monday.

Earlier, the prime minister inaugurated the Centre for Brain Research and laid the foundation stone for Bagchi Parthasarathy Multispeciality Hospital at IISc Bengaluru. He also inaugurated a new campus of Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) University and unveiled the statue of Ambedkar in their campus. He also dedicated the upgradation of 150 ITI as technology hubs.

Governor of Karnataka, Thawarchand Gehlot, Chief MinisterBasavaraj Bommai and Union Minister Shri Pralhad Joshi were among those present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the prime minister said the foundation stone of five national highway projects, seven railway projects have been laid in Karnataka and a significant milestone of 100 per cent electrification of Konkan railway has been witnessed on Monday. All the projects will provide new facilities and opportunities to the youth, middle class, farmers, workers and entrepreneurs of Karnataka.

The prime minister said Bengaluru is a city of dreams for lakhs of youth of the country, the city is a reflection of the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'. “Development of Bengaluru is nurturing of lakhs of dreams. That’s why in the last eight years the Central government is relentlessly working to augment the capabilities of Bengluru”, he said.

The prime minister remarked that the ‘double engine’ government is working on every possible means like strengthening infrastructure like rail, road, metro, underpass, flyover, to ease traffic congestion in the city. He added that his government is committed to connecting the suburban areas of Bengaluru.

Modi said the talk about all these measures was going on for the last four decades and now, with the ‘double engine’ government, people have given the opportunity to complete these projects to the current dispensation. He reiterated his commitment to deliver the project in time and said that he will work hard to fulfil the dreams of people of Bengaluru in next 40 months which were pending for the last 40 years.

The prime minister said connectivity by Bengaluru Suburban rail project will connect Bengaluru city with its suburbs and satellite townships and that it will have a multiplier effect. Similarly, the Bengaluru Ring Road project will reduce the city's traffic congestion.

He pointed out that in the last eight years the government has worked on complete transformation of rail connectivity. He noted that Indian Railways is getting faster, cleaner, more modern, safe and citizen friendly.

“We have taken the rail to those parts of the country where it was difficult to even think about it. Indian Railways is now trying to provide those facilities and the ambience which was once found only in airports and air travel. Modern railway station in Bengaluru named after Bharat Ratna Sir M Visvesvaraya is also a direct proof of this”, he said.

He stressed the importance of integrated multimodal connectivity and mentioned that this multimodal connectivity is getting new impetus through PM GatiShakti National Masterplan. He said the upcoming Multimodal Logistics part is part of this vision. Such projects that are being undertaken with the spirit of GatiShakti will provide employment to youth and strengthen the Aatmnirbhar Bharat Campaign as well, he said.

The prime minister said Bengaluru’s success story inspires 21st century India to become Aatmnirbhar. Bengaluru has shown what Indian youth can do if the government provides facilities and minimises interference in the lives of citizens. Benguluru is the dream city of the youth of the country and behind it is entrepreneurship, innovation, proper utility of public as well as private sector, he said.

He added Bengaluru is a lesson for those who still disrespect the spirit of private enterprise of India. 21st century India, emphasized the Prime Minister, is an India of wealth creators, job creators and innovators. As the youngest nation of the world, this is India's wealth and strength, he added.

The prime minister also highlighted the importance of MSME and said with the change in definition of SME, new avenues of their growth have been thrown open. As a mark of confidence in Aatmnirbhar Bharat, India has done away with foreign participation in contracts up to Rs 200 crore. Central government departments have been directed to make purchase up to 25 per cent from MSME. GeM portal, he said, is proving to be a great enabler for the MSME segment.

Referring to huge strides in the startup sector, The prime minister said one could count on fingers how many billion dollar companies were created in earlier decades. But in the last eight years, more than 100, billion-dollar companies have been created and new companies are being added every month. He informed that while the first 10,000 startups took 800 days after 2014 but now this many startups are being added in less than 200 days. Valuation of Unicorns created in the last eight years is about 12 lakh crore rupees, he informed.

The prime minister said that he clearly believed whether the undertaking is government or private, both are the assets of the country, so the level playing field should be given to everyone equally. The prime minister invited the youth of the country to test their vision and ideas on the world class facilities that the government is providing. He said that the government is providing platform to the youth who are working hard. Even the government companies will compete on a level playing field, he concluded.

