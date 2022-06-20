WATCH: PM Modi stops car on Bengaluru street to greet cheering crowd waving BJP flags, raising 'Modi, Modi' slogans

On his way to IISc Bangalore, PM Modi stopped his car for a couple of minutes, got up from his seat and waved at the crowd standing on the running board

Prime Minister Narendra Modi got a warm welcome in Karnataka on Monday. BJP workers, supporters congregated in large numbers and waved flags as well as raised 'Modi, Modi' slogans. Surprised and overwhelmed by the gesture, PM Modi stopped his car to greet them.

The stretch from Airforce Station Training Command Headquarters to Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, was packed with people waving BJP flags and raising 'Modi, Modi' slogan.

PM Modi stopped his car for a couple of minutes, got up from his seat and waved at them standing on the running board. He then folded hands and made a 'namaste' gesture at them in gratitude.

The Prime Minister continued to wave towards the crowd as the vehicle moved towards IISc where the he inaugurated the Centre for Brain Research (CBR) set up at a cost of Rs 280 crore.

Heavy security arrangements have been made and traffic has been diverted in various parts of the city in view of the PM's movement.

PM Modi arrived in Bengaluru earlier on Monday. He is on a two-day visit to Karnataka, during which he will be participating in a series of events in the city and Mysuru, and inaugurate or lay the foundation for various developmental works.

With inputs from PTI

