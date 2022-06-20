'Centre working to improve connectivity, make Bengaluru free of traffic jams,' says PM Modi

The prime minister said that his government is committed to linking the suburban areas of Bangalore with better connectivity

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the double-engine government is working on every possible means to improve connectivity in the capital and to make Bengaluru free from traffic jams.

While speaking at the inauguration of multiple rail and road infrastructure projects in Kommaghatta, he said, "To make Bengaluru free from traffic jams, the double-engine government is working on every possible means including rail, road, metro and construction of the underpass, flyover."

"I have got the opportunity to complete the development works which should have been done 40 years ago. If these works were completed at that time, then the burden on Bengaluru wouldn't have increased. That's why I don't want to waste time and spend every minute serving people," he added.

He said that Bengaluru is a reflection of the spirit of Ek Bharat - Shreshtha Bharat. The development of Bengaluru is the development of millions of dreams, he added.

"Therefore, in the last eight years, it has been a continuous effort of the Central Govt to develop Bengaluru further," stated.

Further, he said that Indian Railways is getting faster now, it is getting cleaner, it is becoming modern, it is becoming safe and it is also becoming citizen-friendly.

"We have taken the rail to those parts of the country where it was difficult to even think about it," he added.

He further added, "Indian Railways is now trying to provide those facilities, the atmosphere which were once found only in airports and air travel."

"The modern railway station in Bangalore named after Bharat Ratna Sir M. Visvesvaraya is also a direct proof of this,"he stated.

"But in the last eight years, more than 100 billion dollar companies have been created, and new companies are being added every month," he said

Modi on Monday arrived in Karnataka's Bengaluru to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several rail and road infrastructure projects worth over Rs 27,000 crore.

The prime minister was received by Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other dignitaries.

At a programme in Bengaluru, Prime Minister said development works worth over Rs 27,000 crore would either be inaugurated or their foundation stones would be laid. These works cover diverse sectors and will boost 'Ease of Living' for the people of Bengaluru and surrounding areas.

In a step toward enhancing mobility and boosting connectivity in Bengaluru, Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Bengaluru Suburban rail project (BSRP), which will connect Bengaluru city with its suburbs and satellite townships. The project, which is to be built at a cost of over Rs 15,700 crore, envisages four corridors with a total route length of over 148 km.