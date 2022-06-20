Karnataka: PM Modi unveils Ambedkar's statue at BASE in Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be inaugurating a new campus of BASE University

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) in Bengaluru today. He will also be inaugurating a new campus of BASE University.

Karnataka | Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) in Bengaluru. He will also inaugurate a new campus of BASE University. pic.twitter.com/U5CwQGYWdh — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022

Meanwhile, earlier today cheering crowds of BJP workers and supporters had a pleasant surprise as Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped his car to greet them during his visit to Karnataka.

Seeing boisterous throngs of people waving BJP flags and raising 'Modi, Modi' slogan, on his way from the Airforce Station Training Command Headquarters to Indian Institute of Science, Modi stopped his car for a couple of minutes, got up from his seat and waved at them standing on the running board.

The Prime Minister then folded hands and made a 'namaste' gesture at them in gratitude. He continued to wave towards the crowd as the vehicle moved towards the venue of his programme at IISc.

Heavy security arrangements have been made and traffic has been diverted in various parts of the city in view of the PM's movement.

PM Modi arrived here earlier today on a two-day visit to Karnataka, during which he will be participating in a series of events in the city and Mysuru, and inaugurate or lay the foundation for various developmental works.

