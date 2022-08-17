Assam CM congratulates Sarbananda Sonowal for making it to BJP Parliamentary Board

BJP national president JP Nadda on Wednesday revamped the party's parliamentary board and inducted Sarbananda Sonowal, former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa and ex-minister Satyanarayan Jatiya

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday congratulated Union Minister and former CM of the state Sarbananda Sonowal for being inducted into the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Parliamentary Board.

BJP national president JP Nadda today revamped the party's parliamentary board and inducted Sonowal, former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa and ex-minister Satyanarayan Jatiya.

Sarma said with Sonowal getting this important responsibility, the party will get strengthen in the Northeast.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan have been dropped from the BJP’s apex decision-making body.

Apart from Yediyurappa and Sonowal, the revamped 11-member board now include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Other Backward Classes (OBC) morcha president K Laxman, National Commission for Minorities chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura, former BJP vice president Sudha Yadav, and former minister Satyanarayan Jatiya.

The party today also released a list of members of the BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) that included Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Fadnavis and K Laxman are the two crucial inclusions on the list.

BJP Parliamentary board: Role and function

The parliamentary board has the power to supervise and regulate activities of the legislative and parliamentary units of BJP. It also guides the formation of ministries and regulate all organisations units below the national executive.

The board also holds powers to take note of any breach of discipline by members, office bearers of state units and take necessary action.

Sources in BJP said that the reconstituted panel was evidence of "BJP’s organisational strength, with emphasis on diversity".

They further said that the new Parliamentary Board shows how BJP rewards old workers and values the experience of its karyakartas.

"There is evidently an emphasis on diversity. Sarbananda Sonowal is from the Northeast, L Laxman and BS Yeddyurappa hail from the South. In Iqbal Singh Lalpura there is a Sikh," a source said.

