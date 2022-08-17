Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan dropped from BJP's top decision-making body in major revamp
The move came as BJP chief JP Nadda reconstituted the party's parliamentary board and Central Election Committee. New entrants in the revamped parliamentary board include former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday were removed from the BJP's parliamentary board.
The move to drop the duo from the party's top decision-making body came as BJP chief JP Nadda reconstituted the party's parliamentary board and Central Election Committee, India Today reported.
New entrants in the revamped parliamentary board include former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa and Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal.
New additions to BJP Parliamentary Board - BS Yediyurappa, Sarbananda Sonowal, K Laxman.
The Board, headed by the party's national president JP Nadda, will also have PM Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. pic.twitter.com/RXbRfDDetz
Those in the CEC include deputy Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.
BJP releases a list of members of the party's Central Election Committee (CEC). Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis included in the Committee. pic.twitter.com/wvUJAvoNzA — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2022
According to India Today, Gadkari and Chouhan were also dropped from the party's poll panel.
Meanwhile, Yediyurappa has thanked PM Narendra Modi, Home minister Amit Shah & JP Nadda for including him in the board.
I thank Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, Shri @JPNadda Ji and Shri @AmitShah Ji for giving me the opportunity to serve on @BJP4India Parliamentary Board & Central Election Committee. It is an honour to serve on the highest decision-making body of the party.
The parliamentary board is the governing body of the BJP that takes day-to-day decisions on behalf of the national executive. The national executive sets up the highest decision-making body consisting of the party chief and ten other members, News18 reported.
