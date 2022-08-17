Politics

Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan dropped from BJP's top decision-making body in major revamp

The move came as BJP chief JP Nadda reconstituted the party's parliamentary board and Central Election Committee. New entrants in the revamped parliamentary board include former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

FP Staff August 17, 2022 14:25:11 IST
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. Twitter/@OfficeOfNG

New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday were removed from the BJP's parliamentary board.

The move to drop the duo from the party's top decision-making body came as BJP chief JP Nadda reconstituted the party's parliamentary board and Central Election Committee, India Today reported.

New entrants in the revamped parliamentary board include former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa and Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Those in the CEC include deputy Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

According to India Today, Gadkari and Chouhan were also dropped from the party's poll panel.

Meanwhile, Yediyurappa has thanked PM Narendra Modi, Home minister Amit Shah & JP Nadda for including him in the board.

The parliamentary board is the governing body of the BJP that takes day-to-day decisions on behalf of the national executive. The national executive sets up the highest decision-making body consisting of the party chief and ten other members, News18 reported.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: August 17, 2022 16:42:12 IST

