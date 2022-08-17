‘BJP Parliamentary Board shows party rewards old workers, values experience of karyakartas’

A source in BJP said that the new Parliamentary Board constituted by the party shows how the party rewards old workers and values the experience of its karyakartas

New Delhi: While the omission of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from BJP’s top decision-making body, the parliamentary board on Wednesday, raised eye brows, party sources said the reconstituted panel was evidence of “BJP’s organisational strength, with emphasis on diversity”.

“The new Parliamentary Board constituted by the party shows how the party rewards old workers and values the experience of its karyakartas,” a BJP source said.

“People like BS Yediyurappa, Satya Narayan Jatia, K Laxman have given their lives to the party, building it brick by brick from the start. Their coming to the highest decision making body shows offers a glimpse of how the Party values its esteemed karyakartas,” the party source added.

Sources also hailed the decision to give pride of place to different regions of the country as well as including women in the top panel.

“There is evidently an emphasis on diversity. Sarbananda Sonowal is from the Northeast, L Laxman and BS Yeddyurappa hail from the South. In Iqbal Singh Lalpura there is a Sikh,” another party source said.

Sources said the party had made the decision to include longtime Haryana leader Sudha Yadav, hailing her as a “self-made political leader”. Yadav’s husband was martyred in the Kargil War. Yadav’s inclusion “shows the topmost respect to women and families of the armed forces”.

According to the party, in its present reconstituted form, the Parliamentary Board has “representation from the South and Northeast at an all-time high of sorts”.

I thank Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, Shri @JPNadda Ji and Shri @AmitShah Ji for giving me the opportunity to serve on @BJP4India Parliamentary Board & Central Election Committee. It is an honour to serve on the highest decision-making body of the party. — B.S.Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) August 17, 2022

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for giving him the opportunity to serve on BJP Parliamentary Board and Central Election Committee.

"It is an honour to serve on the highest decision-making body of the party," he added.

