Asom Gana Parishad threatens to break alliance with BJP in Assam over Citizenship (Amendment) Bill

India Asian News International Sep 30, 2018 13:00:18 IST

Patna: Assam agriculture minister and Asom Gana Parishad president Atul Bora on Saturday warned that his party will break its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state if the Centre passes the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016.

File Image of Asom Gana Parishad president Atul Bora. ANI

"Currently, we (Asom Gana Parishad) are a part of the BJP led Assam government. If Centre passes the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016 in the Parliament then we will break our alliance with the state government," he told ANI.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha in July 2016, seeks to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955, to give citizenship by naturalisation to persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan belonging to the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who came to India before 31 December, 2014.

Making the stand of the Government clear on the issue of illegal immigrants, BJP president Amit Shah on 21 September said, "After 2019, we won't allow even a single infiltrator in India.


