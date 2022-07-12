After the aircraft landed, an engineer did a walk-around inspection and found the nose wheel strut was compressed more than usual, DGCA said

New Delhi: SpiceJet's Dubai-Madurai flight was delayed on Monday after the Boeing B737 Max aircraft's nose wheel malfunctioned, Directorate General of Civil Aviation officials said.

This makes it at least the ninth incident of technical malfunction in a SpiceJet aircraft in 24 days.

On Monday, the Boeing B737 Max aircraft with registration number VT-SZK operated the Mangaluru-Dubai flight, officials from the aviation regulator said. After the aircraft landed, an engineer did a walk-around inspection and found the nose wheel strut was compressed more than usual, they said.

The engineer, therefore, decided to ground the aircraft, the officials noted.

"On July 11, SpiceJet Dubai-Madurai flight SG23 was delayed due to a last-minute technical issue. Alternate aircraft was arranged which brought pax back to India. After the minor technical issue was resolved, first aircraft flew back to India as commercial flight," the budget carrier said.

9 mishaps in 24 days

On 6 July, the DGCA issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet following several incidents of technical malfunction in its aircraft. The aviation regulator said the budget carrier had "failed" to establish safe, efficient and reliable air services.

On 5 July, a SpiceJet aircraft flying from Kandla in Gujarat to Mumbai in Maharashtra made a priority landing in Mumbai on Tuesday after suffering a crack on its outer windshield midair.

This happened on the same day a Delhi to Dubai SpiceJet flight was forced to make an unscheduled landing in Pakistan's Karachi city due to a fuel indicator malfunction.

This was also not the first time multiple SpiceJet flights were hit by a snag on the same day. On 19 June, a SpiceJet Patna-Delhi flight made an emergency landing soon after take-off due to an engine fire because of a bird hit.

On the same day, a flight Jabalpur-bound flight had to return to Delhi due to cabin pressurisation issues.

With inputs from agencies

