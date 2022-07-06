In the latest in a series of mishaps, a SpiceJet cargo aircraft flying from Kolkata to China's Chongqing was forced to return, shortly after take-off due to a weather radar malfunction

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show cause notice to SpiceJet on Wednesday after the airline reported one more technical malfunction involving its aircraft.

The aviation regulator has sought an explanation from the airline over "poor internal safety oversight." Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also said that "passenger safety is paramount."

Passenger safety is paramount. Even the smallest error hindering safety will be thoroughly investigated & course-corrected. https://t.co/UD1dJb05wS — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) July 6, 2022

In the latest in a series of technical malfunction incidents, a SpiceJet cargo aircraft flying from Kolkata to China's Chongqing was forced to return on Tuesday, shortly after take-off due to a weather radar malfunction, the airline said on Wednesday.

This makes it the third mishap involving the budget carrier on 5 July.

On Tuesday, a SpiceJet aircraft flying from Kandla in Gujarat to Mumbai in Maharashtra made a priority landing in Mumbai on Tuesday after suffering a crack on its outer windshield midair.

This happened on the same day a Delhi to Dubai SpiceJet flight was forced to make an unscheduled landing in Pakistan's Karachi city due to a fuel indicator malfunction.

The Mumbai & Karachi incidents

"On 5th July, 2022, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was operating SG 3324 (Kandla - Mumbai). During cruise at FL230, P2 side windshield outer pane cracked. Pressurization was observed to be normal. The aircraft landed safely in Mumbai," a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

All passengers and crew members were safe, the airline said.

The SpiceJet Delhi to Dubai aircraft which was diverted landed in Karachi and passengers were safely disembarked, the airline said.

The statement added that no emergency was declared and the aircraft made a normal landing.

8 mishaps in 18 days

At least eight incidents of technical malfunction on SpiceJet aircraft have been reported in the last 18 days.

This is also not the first time multiple SpiceJet flights were hit by a snag on the same day. On 19 June, a SpiceJet Patna-Delhi flight made an emergency landing soon after take-off due to an engine fire because of a bird hit.

On the same day, a flight Jabalpur-bound flight had to return to Delhi due to cabin pressurisation issues.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.