5G Launch: 'Not the decade of India, but century of the country' says PM Modi

Speaking at the IMC 2022 event, Ambani said Jio will launch affordable 5G services and cover every nook and corner of the country by December 2023.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Saturday announced that his telcom firm Reliance Jio will launch 5G services across the country by December 2023.

Speaking at the IMC 2022, he said the nation's oldest private telecom operator is launching 5G mobile services in eight major cities and will cover most parts by March 2023 and the entire country by March 2024.

Bharti Airtel is launching 5G telecom services in eight cities, including four metros, on Saturday and will progressively cover the entire country by March 2024, its chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said.

The three major telecom operators of the country demonstrated one use case each in front of the Prime Minister to show the potential of 5G technology in India.

Launch of 5G is a gift from the telecom industry to 130 crore Indians. It is a step towards the new era in the country, is the beginning of infinite opportunities: PM Modi

The new India will not only be a consumer of technology, rather India will play an active role in the development and implementation of the technology, he said.

“Today 130 crore Indians are getting the gift of 5G,” Mr. Modi said adding that 5G is ushering in a new era.

“Though this summit is global, the voice is local,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the 6th India Mobile Congress where he launched 5G services.

“This technology shouldn’t be limited to just voice calls or watching videos. This should be used to bring about a revolution,” he said adding that in the near future the country will work on technologies that will make India a global leader.

Now that it has launched, it won’t take time for it to reach everyone, PM Modi said at the launch of 5G services in India.

Prime Minister Modi also mentioned that India had 25 crore internet connections back in 2014. Now that number stands at 85 crore. More internet users are coming onboard from rural areas. 5G will play a key role in how users new and old will benefit from the internet and its possibilities.

From Rs 300 per 1 GB data, India now has 1 GB data for Rs 10, says PM Modi on the country having one of most affordable data tariffs in world.

The Prime Minister has now concluded his speech inaugurating 5G network servcies in India. With the launch of the next-gen network, we now expect telecom players to soon reveal plan and availability details.

The big launch took place at the sixth edition of the India Mobile Congress at New Delhi’s Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

A new era of technology has dawned in India with Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching 5G services at New Delhi’s Pragati Maidan today.

Digital India has given every citizen a space. Even the smallest street vendor is using facility of UPI. Govt reached the citizens without any middlemen, benefits reached beneficiaries directly: PM Modi

5G will open new avenues for each sector from manufacturing, healthcare, and augmented entertainment to even smart city projects by integrating with new-age technologies like IoT, M2M learning, drones, AI, and big data analytics

“5G technology is much more than the next generation of connectivity technology. To my mind, it’s foundational technology that unlocks full potential of other 21st century technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Internet of things, Robotics, Blockchain & Metaverse,” Ambani said at the launch of the new telecom technology. The business tycoon was attending the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 exhibition at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani on Saturday announced that his telecom company Reliance Jio will launch 5G services across the country by December 2023. Jio is working to roll out 5G services within this month, he added.

#WATCH | Delhi: After the launch of #5GServices , Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani says, "Congratulations to the country for launching a new era and I am really grateful to the Prime Minister for inspiring all of us and giving us this digital vision." pic.twitter.com/YmvEqEpwWS

#WATCH | "The revolution in the telecom sector is proof that if the intentions of government are correct, it takes no time for citizens' intentions to change. This is the difference between intentions behind 2G & 5G," says PM Modi taking a jibe at the UPA govt pic.twitter.com/OoLT26QNV8

5G will open new avenues for each sector from manufacturing, healthcare, and augmented entertainment to even smart city projects by integrating with new-age technologies like IoT, M2M learning, drones, AI, and big data analytics: Lt. Gen. Dr. SP Kochhar, DG, COAI

In coming 6 months, 5G services to be available in over 200 cities, attempts being made to make 5G services available in 80-90% of country in next 2 years. BSNL to provide 5G services next year August 15 onwards. 5G too, to be affordable: Telecom Min Ashwini Vaishnaw, in Delhi pic.twitter.com/orj3o3elTZ

The chairman also said I think of fifth generation mobile technology (5G) as the acronym for five goals that can fundamentally transform our nation.

He also thanked the Prime Minister that his leadership had raised India’s prestige, profile, and power globally like never before and in today’s fast-changing world, there will be no stopping a resurgent India from soaring to the top.

In the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the launch of 5G in India, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Saturday said 5G was much more than the next generation of connectivity and to his mind, it is the foundational technology that unlocks the full potential of other 21st century technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things, robotics, blockchain and metaverse.

While the nation was dependent on foreign countries for technology for 2G, 3G and 4G telecom services, India has created history with 5G, he said.

”5G marks the dawn of a new era and presents a sea of opportunities,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services in select cities at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 conference. The services will progressively cover the entire country over the next couple of years.

The launch of 5G will have a lasting impact. It'll be the future of the internet. 5G will bring a change to each person's life be it small businessmen, farmers, doctors, or students. It will also drastically affect our startup ecosystem: MoS Electronics & IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar pic.twitter.com/RsymwaIVJv

#WATCH | Delhi: "Jio plans to cover entire India by December...We will make it very affordable, it should be affordable for every Indian - right from device to service," says Reliance Jio Chairman, Akash Ambani after the launch of #5GServices launch. pic.twitter.com/GvzmJ9XYWN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched 5G technology services in India and said that technology has become democratic in its truest sense, since even the poor of the country have always come forward in adopting new technologies.

“Talking about Digital India, some people think that this is just a government scheme. But Digital India is not just a name, it is a big vision for the country’s development,” said PM Modi while inaugurating the 6th India Mobile Congress at Pragati Maidan in Delhi and launching 5G services.

PM Modi further said that the goal of this vision is to take that technology to the common people, which works for the people, works with the people.

“I have seen even the poor of the country always come forward to adopt new technologies… Technology has become democratic in its truest sense,” he said.

Modi further stated that there was a time when a handful of elite people doubted the potential of digital for the poor. “Many people made fun of my vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat…a handful of elite people used to think digital is not for the poor. Go see what political leaders used to say in Parliament. But I had the conviction in the inquisitiveness of the common public.”

PM Modi said that in 2014, there were only two mobile manufacturing units in India but now there were over 200. “Internet users now consume 14GB per month. This used to cost Rs 4,200 per month in 2014. But now it costs somewhere between Rs 125 to Rs 150,” PM Modi said.

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that in the coming 6 months, 5G services will be available in over 200 cities.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said 5G was much more than the next generation of connectivity and to his mind, it is the foundational technology that unlocks the full potential of other 21st century technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things, robotics, blockchain and metaverse.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio’s 5G services will be affordable for every Indian beginning with the device to the service, Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani said soon after the launch of 5G services in India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Jio plans to cover entire India with its 5G services by December…We will make it very affordable, it should be affordable for every Indian.”

Along with his father and business magnate Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani, who recently take over as Chairman of Jio Infocomm’s board, the digital division of Reliance industries, gave the Prime Minister a short walkthrough of the 5G technology to be used in Jio phones and what it would look like to use data at ultra-high-speed come December.

Reliance Jio officials connected a teacher from a school in Mumbai with students in three different locations in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Odisha. This demonstrated how 5G services will facilitate education by bringing teachers closer to students, doing away with the physical distance between them. It also demonstrated the power of Augmented Reality (AR) on screen and how that is being used to teach children across the country, remotely, without the need of an AR device.

Bharti Airtel’s 5G service will be available in eight cities from Saturday, its chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said at India Mobile Congress.

With this, Bharti Airtel has become the first company to launch 5G services in the country.

He also said that Airtel will roll out 5G services in several cities across the country by March 2023 and across India by March 2024.

