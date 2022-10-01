‘Will empower every nook and corner of India by Dec 2023’: Mukesh Ambani at launch of 5G tech

New Delhi: Industrialist Mukesh Ambani on Saturday announced that his telecom company Reliance Jio will launch 5G services across the country by December 2023. Jio is working to roll out 5G services within this month, he added.

“5G technology is much more than the next generation of connectivity technology. To my mind, it’s foundational technology that unlocks full potential of other 21st century technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Internet of things, Robotics, Blockchain & Metaverse,” Ambani said at the launch of the new telecom technology. The business tycoon was attending the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 exhibition at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

“India may have started late, but we will provide 5G technology to every part of India by December 2023. I am very proud of what we’ve demonstrated so far. To COAI (Cellular Operators Association of India) and DoT (Department of Telecom), I can say we are ready to take leadership and the Indian Mobile Congress should now become the Asian Mobile Congress & Global Mobile Congress,” Ambani said while emphasizing that 5G will eventually bridge the gap between rural and urban India by accelerating digitisation and intelligent data management of sectors such as Agriculture, Services, Trade and Industry. In India, Jio will launch affordable 5G services and cover every nook and corner of the country by December 2023, he added.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday ahead of the formal launch of 5G mobile telephony services in India. After inaugurating the exhibition at Pragati Maidan, the PM visited the various pavilions set up by different telecom operators and technology providers to get a first-hand experience of what 5G services mean for the country.

He started with Reliance Jio’s stalls, where he witnessed the ‘True 5G’ devices displayed and experienced the use case through Jio Glass. Later, he also visited stalls of Airtel, Vodafone Idea, C-DOT and others.

PM Modi was accompanied by Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and billionaires Mukesh Ambani of Reliance, Sunil Bharti Mittal of Bharti Airtel and Kumar Mangalam Birla of Vodafone Idea, while he spent time understanding the indigenous development of end-to-end 5G technology.

Pointing out the immense contribution that 5G services would make to the education sector, Ambani said, “5G and 5G-enabled digital solutions would be able to bring affordable and high-quality education and skill development within the reach of common Indians. This will help young Indians to achieve their full potential by arming them with world class capabilities and competencies so that they can earn more and make India globally competitive.”

He wrapped up his address by lauding the contribution of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in taking the country forward and helping it to make a mark on the global stage. “Your leadership has raised India’s prestige, profile and power globally like never before. In today’s fast-changing world, there will be no stopping a resurgent India from soaring to the top – a place that is rightfully ours. India and Indians can’t settle for anything less,” he said addressing PM Modi.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.