‘This is the difference between 2G intentions and 5G intentions’: PM Modi takes swipe at Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services in select cities at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 conference. The services will progressively cover the entire country over the next couple of years.

”5G marks the dawn of a new era and presents a sea of opportunities,” he said.

While the nation was dependent on foreign countries for technology for 2G, 3G and 4G telecom services, India has created history with 5G, he said.

PM Modi also said that when the government works with clean intentions, the intentions of citizens also undergo change.

Taking a dig at the previous Congress-led UPA government, he said this was possible because of the right intentions of his government.

”2G ki niyat and 5G ki niyat mein yehi farak hai (this is the difference between the intentions during 2G era and 5G era now),” he said in reference to the alleged 2G spectrum allocation scam.

The 2G spectrum case was an alleged scam case in which politicians and private officials of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) coalition government in India were accused of selling or allotting 122 2G spectrum licenses on conditions that provided benefit to specific telecom operators.

Manmohan Singh was the prime minister of India during the 2G spectrum case.

A Raja, who was the telecom minister in 2007, was accused of selling 2G spectrum licenses at a very low cost which resulted in the loss of $25 billion. Raja resigned from his post in 2013 after mounting pressure from the opposition and the Congress to quit over the 2G spectrum allocation scam, according to DNA.

The Prime Minister said his government’s vision for ‘Digital India’ was founded on four pillars — the cost of devices, digital connectivity, data cost and digital-first approach.

This approach has led to mobile manufacturing units in India increasing from just two in 2014 to over 200 now, bringing down the cost of handsets.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.