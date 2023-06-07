There’s so much new with the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final between India and Australia that starts on Wednesday. It will be the first time The Oval will host a Test in the month of June in its 140-year-old history.

India and Australia will be facing off each other for the first time in a Test on a neutral venue.

Along with the intrigue of the things happening for the first time, there’s also a concentrated focus of the world cricket media on the upcoming match as the format fights to stay relevant in the era of the T20 blitz. This is something that was experienced two years back as well when New Zealand defeated India to clinch the inaugural WTC final 2021.

Looking at the interest, one can safely say that WTC has fulfilled some of its ambitions successfully. While the survival of Test cricket depends on various factors including viewership, sponsorship and the intent of cricket boards, the WTC final 2023 is not going to feel any different than a World Cup for players taking part in the much-anticipated contest.

For many, it may also prove to be the last opportunity to lay their hands on a world title.

Ajinkya Rahane, 35, for that matter, is back in the Indian team due to injuries to Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul. He is making a return after an 18-month gap and while there’s every chance of him reclaiming his spot in the side, it’s also possible he may not get to play in an ICC final again.

Rohit Sharma (36), Virat Kohli (34), Cheteshwar Pujara (35) and Ravichandran Ashwin (38) would also have their eyes set on the ICC Test mace.

In fact, the Indian side has not won an ICC trophy since the 2013 Champions Trophy victory under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

The Australian side is full of veterans as well. Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Steven Smith and David Warner are all 34 or more.

The WTC final has given an opportunity for fans to witness the legends fight for an ICC title in Test cricket after a two-year cycle of some high-quality cricket.

The match now offers an opportunity for the legends to lay their hands on a world championship title.

Rohit Sharma on WTC Final and the long wait for the ICC title:

“No, see we know what we have won and what we have not won. There is no point in thinking about it again and again. Last year when we were in Australia for the T20 World Cup, we were asked the same question, and I answered the same question.

“The players know when India won and when they didn’t. I don’t think it is right to think about it again and again. You have to focus on the situation and how we can do better. All the players and coaching staff are focused on how we can do well in this match and win. Because what has happened and what is going to happen in the future, there is no point in thinking about that. It is very important to think about the present. Our team’s focus is on how we will win this match.”

Pat Cummins feels Australia’s experience of winning titles will help them:

“You know, one thing about playing lots of cricket is you get experience in pressure moments and finals, you know, there’s no higher pressure situation. So again, that’s one of the benefits of having an experienced side.

“We’ve seen it all before. We’ve been in these moments and, have taken the confidence to know that no matter what happens, you’re going to be okay on the other side of it and just take the game on, enjoy it and yeah, I think that’s what you’ll see from our group this week.”

India vs Australia form guide (last five Tests):

Australia: DWLLD

India: DLWWW

India vs Australia head-to-head:

In 106 matches so far, Australia have won 44, India have won 32 while 29 ended in a draw and 1 in a tie.

While India and Australia will be playing against each other for the first time at The Oval, they don’t have a very good record at the venue. Australia have won only 7 in 38 matches, losing 17. While India have won 2 in 14 matches, losing 5.

India vs Australia likely playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin/Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammad Siraj

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon

The Oval pitch report:

The pitch at the stadium in London is known for offering bounce and that should assist pacers as well as the spinners. Spinners have averaged 34.83 at The Oval since 2012, the third best in England. But it’s to be seen if spinners will have the support in June at The Oval as the pitch would be fresh and hard.

London weather report:

The first three days of the Test are not expected to have any significant rain interruption and temperatures will range between 20-25 Celsius. Rain however is predicted for Day 4 (10 June), Day 5 (11 June) and Reserve Day (12 June).

WTC Final 2023 live streaming: The WTC final starts at 3 PM IST and will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and the live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

