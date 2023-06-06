Within the next 24 hours will set off the much-awaited World Test Championship (WTC) final 2023 at The Oval in London. Both India and Australia will expect nothing short of the ICC Test mace going into the summit clash. But for any side to come out as winners it is first very important that the game is not washed out due to rain and enough overs are played. The weather also interrupted the last WTC final in 2021.

WTC Final: India and Australia’s new kits revealed; see pics

Here is a look at how the weather will play out every day of the match — 7-11 June — and should it come to it also the reserve day. – 12 June.

WTC Final: All you need to know

Day 1 (7 June): The weather, the day the big match sets off, will be “Mostly sunny and delightful”, according to accuweather.com. There will be a cloud cover of around 22 per cent, but the chances of precipitation are just 1 per cent. The temperature will touch a maximum of pleasant 21 degrees Celsius.

Day 2 (8 June): With the temperature staying the same as Day 1, there won’t be many changes in the weather on the second day. The cloud cover will be slightly up to 25 per cent but the chances of precipitation stay at 1 per cent.

Day 3 (9 June): On the third day the weather will be identical to that of the second day except the temperature touching 22 degrees Celsius at max. The cloud cover remains at 25 per cent and the chances of precipitation also do not move up from the 1 per cent.

Day 4 (10 June): The weather is predicted to be a mix of sun and some showers. “Warm and humid with times of clouds and sun; a couple of showers and a thunderstorm in the afternoon”, says accuweather.com. With the temperature going up to 26 degrees Celsius, there will be around 2.5 mm of rain, with a 65 per cent probability of rain.

Day 5 (11 June): Although only 1.4 mm of rain is predicted for the fifth day, the weather will stay “mostly cloudy and warm” with some rain in the afternoon. There’s a 65 per cent probability of precipitation and 85 per cent cloud cover.

Reserve Day (12 June): There is around 1.0 mm of rain predicted for the reserve day, with a 54 per cent cloud cover and 57 per cent probability of precipitation.

The reserve day will be brought into action if the daily requirement for the Test match; 6 hours of game time and 90 overs, can’t be met for any of the 5 days due to weather. In that case, the requirements will be met using the extra time on the reserve day.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.