India suffered a massive injury scare ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final as skipper Rohit Sharma was hit on the left thumb during a batting session on Tuesday. India take on Australia in the WTC final 2023 at The Oval in London starting Wednesday.

During the optional practice, Sharma took a blow to his left thump, claimed news agency ANI.

WTC Final: All you need to know

As per the reports, Rohit was immediately attended to by the team physio who taped the captain’s thumb. Rohit continued batting in the nets before deciding against it in a short while.

Rohit later took the bandage off.

If there isn’t anything serious to the injury, Rohit will be making his 50th Test appearance for India on Wednesday.

His first Test century outside the sub-continent, since his debut in 2013, came up against England in 2021 at The Oval, the same venue that will host the WTC final between India and Australia from 7-11 June.

Rohit would have set his eyes on winning the summit clash for two big reasons.

First, the last time India won an ICC title was in 2013 when they won the Champions Trophy. Ever since despite making the knockouts, and even finals on a couple of occasions, there hasn’t been any success. In this situation winning the WTC final would make him the captain who will end India’s decade-long ICC title drought.

Second, India made the WTC final in 2021 as well. But New Zealand got better in the big game. This match against Australia is just the opportunity India needed to set the record straight.

And it isn’t only India who has strong reasons to win this game, even the Aussies would be looking to avenge their loss to India in the Border-Gavaskar series earlier this year.

