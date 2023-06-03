Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
WTC Final 2023: Date, Time, Telecast, Squads and Live Streaming; India and Australia's record at the venue

The WTC Final 2023 will be played between India and Australia. Here's all you need to know about the summit clash.

India will take on Australia in the WTC Final 2023. BCCI Image

The World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final will be played between India and Australia. The Aussies finished on the top of the WTC 2021-23 table, while India came second.

The WTC 2023 final will be the second World Test Championship final. The first one was won by New Zealand in 2021 while India were the losing finalist.

WTC Final: Team India’s concerns going into ‘Ultimate Test’ against Australia at The Oval

India and captain Rohit Sharma will look to finally lay their hands on the trophy this month. Before the WTC final, here’s all you need to know:

When is India vs Australia WTC Final 2023?

The India vs Australia WTC Final 2023 will be played from 7-11 June. 12 June is the reserve day for the match in case it gets interrupted by rain.

Where will India vs Australia WTC Final 2023 be played?

The India vs Australia WTC Final 2023 will be played at The Oval in London.

India and Australia’s record at The oval:

India have played 14 matches at The Oval, winning 2, losing 5 and 7 matches ended in a draw.

Australia have played 38 matches at The Oval, winning 7, losing 17 and 14 ended in a draw.

When will India vs Australia WTC Final 2023 start?

The India vs Australia WTC Final 2023 will start at 3 PM on each day.

What happens if India vs Australia WTC Final 2023 ends in a draw?

The trophy will be shared between the two teams in case India vs Australia WTC Final 2023 ends in a draw or tie.

Where can we watch India vs Australia WTC Final 2023 in India?

The India vs Australia WTC Final 2023 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

WTC final squads:

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Josh Inglis, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

Reserves: Mitch Marsh, Matt Renshaw

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, KS Bharat, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadakt, Umesh Yadav.

Reserves: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav

Updated Date: June 03, 2023 13:50:17 IST

