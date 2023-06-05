India will take on Australia at the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final at the Oval, with both teams looking to set the record straight; India would want to win this final after having lost the last WTC final to New Zealand in 2021 and Australia would want to avenge their loss in the Border Gavaskar trophy earlier this year.

But what do the stats say? How many times have both teams gone against each other in Test cricket and who has the edge?

Unfortunately for Indian fans, in 106 Test matches between the two Australia has the lead with 44 wins, while India have managed to win only 32 times. Except for a single tie the rest of 29 ended in draw.

Matches IND Win AUS Win Draw Tie IND highest score AUS highest score IND Lowest Score AUS lowest score 106 32 44 29 1 705 674 36 83

However, the stats do offer something positive to look for the Indian side. 54 of these matches have taken place in India, and India have a lead there with 23 wins, and Aussies have won only 14 matches in India with the rest ending in a draw except a tie.

It is only in their home that the Aussies dominate. Of the 52 matches played down under, the Kangaroos have won 30 and India could taste victory only in 9 with the rest going for a draw.

Also, these stats don’t say anything about neutral venues as the sides haven’t played each other in a neutral venue, which is the case with the WTC final.

The WTC final will be played at The Oval in London.

In the big match, the Rohit Sharma-led side looks for the right opportunity to register an ICC trophy, something the side hasn’t been able to do since it won the Champions Trophy under MS Dhoni in 2013.

Most runs in India-Australia Tests:

Sachin Tendulkar: 3630 runs

Ricky Ponting: 2555 runs

VVS Laxman: 2434

Most wickets in India-Australia Tests:

Nathan Lyon: 116

Ravichandran Ashwin: 114

Anil Kumble: 111

