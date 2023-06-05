India and Australia have gone head-to-head 106 times in Test cricket
India will take on Australia at the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final at the Oval, with both teams looking to set the record straight; India would want to win this final after having lost the last WTC final to New Zealand in 2021 and Australia would want to avenge their loss in the Border Gavaskar trophy earlier this year.
But what do the stats say? How many times have both teams gone against each other in Test cricket and who has the edge?
Unfortunately for Indian fans, in 106 Test matches between the two Australia has the lead with 44 wins, while India have managed to win only 32 times. Except for a single tie the rest of 29 ended in draw.
|Matches
|IND Win
|AUS Win
|Draw
|Tie
|IND highest score
|AUS highest score
|IND Lowest Score
|AUS lowest score
|106
|32
|44
|29
|1
|705
|674
|36
|83
However, the stats do offer something positive to look for the Indian side. 54 of these matches have taken place in India, and India have a lead there with 23 wins, and Aussies have won only 14 matches in India with the rest ending in a draw except a tie.
It is only in their home that the Aussies dominate. Of the 52 matches played down under, the Kangaroos have won 30 and India could taste victory only in 9 with the rest going for a draw.
Also, these stats don’t say anything about neutral venues as the sides haven’t played each other in a neutral venue, which is the case with the WTC final.
The WTC final will be played at The Oval in London.
In the big match, the Rohit Sharma-led side looks for the right opportunity to register an ICC trophy, something the side hasn’t been able to do since it won the Champions Trophy under MS Dhoni in 2013.
Most runs in India-Australia Tests:
Sachin Tendulkar: 3630 runs
Ricky Ponting: 2555 runs
VVS Laxman: 2434
Most wickets in India-Australia Tests:
Nathan Lyon: 116
Ravichandran Ashwin: 114
Anil Kumble: 111
