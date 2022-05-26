'We’ll come back stronger': Gautam Gambhir's message after LSG's journey ends in IPL 2022

Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir has vowed that his side will come back stronger next season of the Indian Premier League. The IPL debutants were eliminated from the 2022 season after they lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator by 14 runs at the Eden Gardens.

Gambhir was appointed LSG's mentor before the 2022 mega auctions and helped put the franchise into a solid unit under the captaincy of KL Rahul which made it to the playoffs in their first season.

LSG finished third in the points table with 18 points from 14 games and were behind Rajasthan Royals on net run rate. However, their debut campaign came to an end on Wednesday with RCB booking a spot in the Qualifier 2 against RR.

After the defeat to RCB, Gambhir took to Instagram to share his feeling. He wrote: "Hard luck today but a great tournament for our new team. We’ll come back stronger….Until we meet again!"

Being one of the best sides in the league phase, LSG were the favourites in the Eliminator but were undone by the sensational batting of Rajat Patidar who struck a magnificent 112 0ff 54. His quick-fire innings was laced with 12 fours and seven sixes as RCB posted a target of 208.

Patidar, however, was helped by LSG's poor fielding as well as he was dropped twice on his way to his hundred.

In reply, LSG gave a good fight and brought down the equation to 41 from the last three overs but some exceptional death overs bowling from Harshal Patel and Josh Hazlewood allowed RCB to prevail on the night by 14 runs.

