Watch: How Gautam Gambhir reacted to KL Rahul’s dropped catch

In a high-pressure scenario, the Lucknow Super Giants seemed to unravel as their fielding let them down and allowed Royal Challengers Bangalore to race away with the game in the final five overs. Rajat Patidar, the batter who notched up an excellent 112, was dropped thrice and even captain KL Rahul felt the pinch when he grassed a relatively easy catch.

LSG would have still been in the game had they not given Dinesh Karthik so many chances. Rahul dropped Karthik in the 15th over off Mohsin Khan. This came back to haunt them as Karthik raced along to 37 off 23 balls.

Incidentally, Rahul had dropped his catch when he was batting on just 2 off 6 deliveries. Mohsin bowled a full and wide ball, Karthik tried to pummel it down the ground, but skewed it to wide of mid-off where Rahul covered good ground, put in the dive and almost had the ball, but it slipped out when he hit the turf. Karthik got a lifeline and this was when the wheels started to come off for LSG.

Rahul threw his head back in disappointment and the cameras panned to the dugout where Gautam Gambhir was even more animated. His premature joy turned into agony and frustration in a matter of seconds.

Here is how he reacted:

Speaking at the end of the match, KL Rahul confessed that fielding had let the side down and it was quite obvious that this was the area that bottled up the match for them. However, the captain himself needed to cop criticism owing to his strange innings when he kept dawdling around at a strike-rate of 130 in the middle overs even as the asking rate zoomed ahead.

"I think it's quite obvious - the reasons why we didn't win. We let ourselves down in the field. Dropping easy catches never helps," Rahul said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

