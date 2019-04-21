First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 38 Apr 21, 2019
SRH vs KKR
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets
IPL | Match 37 Apr 20, 2019
DC vs KXIP
Delhi Capitals beat Kings XI Punjab by 5 wickets
IPL Apr 22, 2019
RR vs DC
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
IPL Apr 23, 2019
CSK vs SRH
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News
Auto Refresh

SRH vs KKR Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full Cricket Score: Bairstow, Warner's fifties help Sunrisers canter to nine-wicket win

Date: Sunday, 21 April, 2019 19:26 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Indian Premier League 2019 Match 38 Match Result Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets

159/8
Overs
20.0
R/R
7.95
Fours
11
Sixes
8
Extras
5
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Prithvi Raj not out 0 1 0 0
KC Cariappa not out 9 3 0 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4 0 35 2
Shahbaz Nadeem 4 0 30 0
161/1
Overs
15.0
R/R
10.73
Fours
10
Sixes
9
Extras
6
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Jonny Bairstow (W) not out 80 43 7 4
Kane Williamson (C) not out 8 9 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Harry Gurney 2 0 16 0
Prithvi Raj 3 0 29 1

Sunrisers Hyderabad VS Kolkata Knight Riders IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES

  • SRH secure an easy win over KKR! A nine-wicket win exactly. First match of Super Sunday has ended being one-sided, we hope RCB vs CSK turns out to be a cracker. That's all from our side for this match. Follow our CSK vs RCB clash blog here. Bye! 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance writer

    SRH vs KKR Expert's Voice

    This particular fixture has been a nightmare for KKR. Completely outplayed. Right from the toss, nothing went right for the visitors. They never looked like competing in this match. With such a huge defeat, the tournament has become a virtual knock-out for KKR. In order to qualify, now they need to win their four remaining matches in the league stage. Tough equation it is for this out of form team.  

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most runs in debut IPL season excluding the first season of IPL:

    445 - Jonny Bairstow for SRH, 2019*
    439 - Shreyas Iyer for Delhi, 2015
    398 - Faf du Plessis for CSK, 2012

    Full Scorecard

  • Dinesh Karthik: We though 160 was a par score. They batted really well but our fielding cost us. And after that dropped catch Bairstow came out all guns blazing. A wicket of Bairstow would have felt better, feel for the guy (Prithviraj). We have been outplayed in this game. Having said that our bowling has been off colour in the tournament. Our fielding needs a lot of improvement too. We had to give Kuldeep a break and get him back fresh.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Largest wins for SRH by balls remaining in IPL:

    37 v Delhi, Hyderabad, 2013
    31 v GL, Rajkot, 2016
    30 v KKR, Hyderabad, 2019* 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Largest victories for SRH by wickets in IPL:

    10 v GL, Rajkot, 2016
    9 v GL, Hyderabad, 2017
    9 v RR, Hyderabad, 2018
    9  v Delhi, Delhi, 2018
    9 v KKR, Hyderabad, 2019*

    Full Scorecard

  • After 15 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 161/1 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 80 , Kane Williamson (C) 8)

    SRH Score latest Updates

    SIX! It's over! SRH beat KKR by nine wickets and Bairstow remains unbeaten on 80 off 43.

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH Score latest Updates

    SIX! What a shot! Tossed up ball by Chawla and Bairstow swipes it over deep square leg 

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH Score latest Updates

    FOUR! Bairstow gets his bat down in time to play the short ball past the short third man fielder

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most runs against an opponent in IPL:

    829 - David Warner v KKR*
    818 - Suresh Raina v KKR
    803 - Suresh Raina v MI
    802 - Virat Kohli v Delhi
    797 - Chris Gayle v KXIP

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 142/1 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 62 , Kane Williamson (C) 7)

    SRH Score latest Updates

    Williamson is hit on pads as he tries a flick off Narine but the appeal is shot down by the umpire. Four off the over. 18 needed in six overs.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 13 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 138/1 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 60 , Kane Williamson (C) 5)

    SRH Score latest Updates

    Crazy over! Prithviraj had another opportunity to get a wicket as the top-edge off Bairstow's pull shot went up high in air but Chawla dropped the catch. He finally got a wicket next ball as he cleaned up Warner. Eight off the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH Score latest Updates

    OUT! BOWLED! Warner b Yarra Prithviraj 67(38) 

    Finally! Prithviraj gets a wicket on debut! Slower delivery as Warner went for a slog shot but was deceived by pace as he went early and his stumps were shaken

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH Score latest Updates

    DROPPED! Bairstow went for a pull shot off Prithviraj but the top-edge went up high in air only for Chawla to drop it

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance writer

    SRH vs KKR Expert's Voice

    Looks like just formalities left this game. Heads are down in the KKR camp. However, they should look to drag this game as deep as possible from the net run rate point of view.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 12 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 130/0 ( David Warner 67 , Jonny Bairstow (W) 58)

    SRH Score latest Updates

    KKR have been unlucky and poor. Top-edge off Warner's reverse-sweep shot falls safely behind keeper. Another top-edge as Bairstow went for a swipe is dropped by Gurney at fine leg followed by a four and a six by Warner. 16 off the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH Score latest Updates

    SIX! Over long-on by Warner. Flighted ball by Narine and Warner brings out a strong swing of the bat

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH Score latest Updates

    FOUR! Slap down the ground. Warner is rubbing salt on wounds. Moves back to create space and slams it downtown

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH Score latest Updates

    DROPPED! There was a chance to get Bairstow out but Gurney messed it up. Top-edge as Bairstow went for a sweep shot off Narine and Gurney just couldn't reach it at fine leg

    Full Scorecard

  • After 11 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 114/0 ( David Warner 55 , Jonny Bairstow (W) 54)

    SRH Score latest Updates

    Left-arm pacer and debutant Prithviraj returns for his second over. Decent one this over. No big shots and no drop catches just five singles. 46 in 54 needed.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Players scoring 500-plus runs in most different seasons of IPL:

    5 - Virat Kohli
    5 - DAVID WARNER*

    Full Scorecard

  • After 10 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 109/0 ( David Warner 52 , Jonny Bairstow (W) 52)

    SRH Score latest Updates

    A bit of a quiet over. Seven off it with singles and doubles but both Warner and Bairstow complete their fifties. Meanwhile, Warner has also crossed 500-run mark for SRH this season. 51 in 60 needed.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Century opening stands in this season of IPL:

    Jonny Bairstow-David Warner : 4*
    All other pairs combined : 1

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH Score latest Updates

    FIFTY!  Another half-century. This time for Bairstow. What an opening pair this has been for Hyderabad

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH Score latest Updates

    FIFTY! Warner knocks the ball from Narine to long-off for a double and completes his half-century

    Full Scorecard

  • After 9 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 102/0 ( David Warner 49 , Jonny Bairstow (W) 49)

    SRH Score latest Updates

    14 off Cariappa's over! 100 partnership up. Fourth time for this pair in IPL 2019. Bairstow swept the first ball over mid-wicket for a six and also cut a spinning away delivery to third man for a four.

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH Score latest Updates

    FOUR! The ball was spinning away and Bairstow waited till late to cut it fine to third man

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    David Warner and Jonny Bairstow's pair now holds the record of adding most runs as an opening pair in an IPL season, going past 731 runs added by Warner and Dhawan in 2016.

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH Score latest Updates

    SIX! Another big sweep shot by Bairstow. Smokes the full ball from Cariappa over mid-wicket ropes

    Full Scorecard

  • After 8 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 88/0 ( David Warner 47 , Jonny Bairstow (W) 37)

    SRH Score latest Updates

    Runs keep coming for SRH. Eight off this one from Chawla. They now need 72 in 72 balls. A four for Bairstow with a sweep shot to fine leg. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH Score latest Updates

    FOUR! Sweep shot through fine leg by Bairstow. He wanted to play it square but the under edge took it fine

    Full Scorecard

  • After 7 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 80/0 ( David Warner 45 , Jonny Bairstow (W) 31)

    SRH Score latest Updates

    Russell brought into attack but he's hardly putting in any effort. Carrying some niggle or not 100 percent bowling fit. Slower short ball is pulled to backward square leg boundary by Bairstow for a four. Eight off the over.

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance writer

    SRH vs KKR Expert's Voice

    Strange strategy by DK, asking inexperienced Cariappa to bowl the final over of the powerplay against the likes of Warner and Baristow. In fact, throughout this season of IPL some of his decisions have been quite bizarre. And if they lose tonight, KKR's chances of making it to the playoffs will take a body blow. 
     

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH Score latest Updates

    FOUR! Russell pulled his length back a bit there which was helped on its way to deep square leg rope by Bairstow

     

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Highest PP scores for SRH in IPL:

    79 v KKR, Hyderabad, 2017
    76 v CSK, Hyderabad, 2015
    72 v KKR, Hyderabad, 2019*

    Full Scorecard

  • After 6 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 72/0 ( David Warner 43 , Jonny Bairstow (W) 25)

    SRH Score latest Updates

    Horrible start for debutant Cariappa! He dropped a catch in first over and has now leaked 20 in his first over. Bowled short to Warner as he rocked back to pull it over deep square leg for a six. Another short ball is helped on its way to fine leg fence and then a shot down the ground for second maximum of the over. SRH making full use of the powerplay.

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH Score latest Updates

    SIX! What a poor start for Cariappa. A bit full and Warner takes his front leg out to slam it down the ground

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most sixes for overseas players in IPL:

    323 - Chris Gayle
    203 - AB de Villiers
    175 - DAVID WARNER*
    172 - Kieron Pollard
    163 - Shane Watson

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH Score latest Updates

    FOUR! Another short ball by Cariappa and that was enough for Warner as he tucks it to fine leg fence

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH Score latest Updates

    SIX! Can't bowl there. Short ball by Cariappa and Warner was ready to hoick it over deep square leg

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Kuldeep Yadav in this season of IPL: Four wickets, Nine innings, 71.5 average. KC Cariappa is playing a match in place of him for KKR today.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 5 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 52/0 ( David Warner 25 , Jonny Bairstow (W) 24)

    SRH Score latest Updates

    Narine introduced! Warner slams a six as he gets a half-tracker, pull shot over cow corner. Narine also beat Warner to clip the bail and it didn't come off but Karthik was super excited. Nine off the over, also 50 partnership up between the openers.

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH Score latest Updates

    SIX! Half-tracker from Narine and Warner rocked back to create space and pull it over mid-wicket boundary. 50 partnership up!

    Full Scorecard

  • After 4 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 43/0 ( David Warner 19 , Jonny Bairstow (W) 22)

    SRH Score latest Updates

    An over of two solid sweep shots! First a one-handed slog-sweep through mid-wicket fence off Chawla by Bairstow for a four and then he picked the googly well to send it sailing over long-on for a six. 11 off the over.

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance writer

    SRH vs KKR Expert's Voice

    KKR should hope, the missed opportunity of Baristow won't hurt them much. That would have been a body blow for the hosts. Their middle-order hasn't been amongst the runs and on this pitch, the wicket could have open the floodgates for KKR. But at this moment, the SRH openers are running away with the game. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH Score latest Updates

    SIX! Another slog-sweep. Bairstow picked the googly well from outside off to dispatch it over long-on fence. Massive six

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH Score latest Updates

    FOUR! One-handed slog-sweep from Bairstow to pierce the mid-wicket gap against Chawla. It pitched a bit outside off

    Full Scorecard

  • After 3 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 32/0 ( David Warner 19 , Jonny Bairstow (W) 11)

    SRH Score latest Updates

    Warner does very well on first ball to move across and create room to cut the slow off-cutter by Gurney over cover for a boundary. Four singles and a double added. 10 off the over. Good start for SRH

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH Score latest Updates

    FOUR! Very well played! Warner moves across to set himself up to play the slow off-cutter by Gurney over extra-cover

    Full Scorecard

  • After 2 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 22/0 ( David Warner 11 , Jonny Bairstow (W) 9)

    SRH Score latest Updates

    Yarra Prithviraj is on debut and was handed his debut cap by Lynn, who is spending a lot of time with him at mid-on in his first over. Warner slammed the length ball over long-on for a six but soon came the opportunity for a wicket. Bairstow's cut over point was put down in deep for a four by Cariappa. Bairstow finished the over with another four. 16 off the over.

    Full Scorecard
Load More

IPL 12 Match 38 SRH vs KKR at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad: SIX! It's over! SRH beat KKR by nine wickets and Bairstow remains unbeaten on 80 off 43.

IPL 2019, SRH vs KKR, Today's Match Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to build on the winning momentum when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.

In their last match against Chennai Super Kings, the Hyderabad side chased down a relatively small target of 133 with five wickets in hand and 19 balls to spare. This was a much-needed win for the Kane Williamson-led team as they broke a three-match losing streak.

Once again, the key will be their opening batsmen David Warner and Jonny Bairstow and the bowling hopes will be largely dependent on Rashid Khan.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders will hope to get back to winning ways after suffering a defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last match. Kolkata failed to chase down a huge total of 214 despite some late hitting from ever-reliable Andre Russell. The West Indian, who is in terrific form, blasted 65 from just 25 balls, hitting nine sixes in the process.

SRH have played eight games and currently sit fifth on the table having won four and losing as many matches. Kolkata after nine matches, suffering defeats in five and winning four game are sixth on the table.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders Full squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team 2019 Players listDavid WarnerJonny Bairstow (w), Kane Williamson (c), Ricky BhuiVijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid KhanBhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Shahbaz Nadeem, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Siddarth Kaul, Shakib Al Hasan, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan.

Kolkata Knight Riders Team 2019 Players list: Dinesh Karthik (c/wk), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh KrishnaLockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, Matt Kelly, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: Apr 21, 2019

Tags : #Andre Russell #Cricket #David Warner #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 2019 #IPL 2019 KKR #IPL 2019 SRH #IPL live streaming #Jonny Bairstow #Kolkata Knight Riders #SRH vs KKR #SRH vs KKR Live Streaming #Sunrisers Hyderabad

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 9 7 2 0 14
2
Mumbai
 10 6 4 0 12
3
Delhi
 10 6 4 0 12
4
Hyderabad
 9 5 4 0 10
5
Punjab
 10 5 5 0 10
6
Kolkata
 10 4 6 0 8
7
Rajasthan
 9 3 6 0 6
8
Bangalore
 9 2 7 0 4
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all