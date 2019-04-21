19:20 (IST)

Dinesh Karthik: We though 160 was a par score. They batted really well but our fielding cost us. And after that dropped catch Bairstow came out all guns blazing. A wicket of Bairstow would have felt better, feel for the guy (Prithviraj). We have been outplayed in this game. Having said that our bowling has been off colour in the tournament. Our fielding needs a lot of improvement too. We had to give Kuldeep a break and get him back fresh.