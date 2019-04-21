Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League match No 39 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings. With a win in the last match, RCB would want to continue the good run but they have a mountain to climb today against Chennai. The visitors lost the last match to Hyderabad and would be itching to make a comeback today.

Chennai Super Kings will be expected to shrug off a rare loss and effectively seal a play-off berth against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

To CSK is RCB's bogey team is an understatement. The men in yellow from Chennai have won the last seven encounters between these two teams. Last year Dhoni played a late order blitzkrieg to deflate the hosts at at Chinnaswamy. Their opening game this season turned out a dud on a pitch where batting was a nightmare. Chinnaswamy is always full of runs though and RCB will be looking to CSK's slight weakness in the top order tonight. CSK's bowling in the powerplay and death are also a bit suspect in the absence of Ngidi who is out for the whole season and Bravo who is nursing an injury. We saw the other night a Rajasthan team defeating the more fancied Mumbai Indians with some well planned pressure-free cricket. RCB can do the same tonight by going hard at the CSK bowlers and putting them under pressure.

IPL 2019, RCB vs CSK, Today's Match Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) kept their playoffs chances alive after a 10-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their last macth and now face IPL 2019 points table leaders Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday.

Both teams squared off in the inaugural match of the season in Chennai where the MS Dhoni-led CSK registered a resounding win and have went on to win several matches so far. While CSK sit at the top of points table with seven wins, Virat Kohli's RCB have managed only two victories so far.

However, RCB's sensational win over KKR in their previous match in which Kohli slammed a century must act as the source of inspiration as their playoffs hopes continue to hang by a thread. Bangalore lost five of their first seven games in 2016 and still made to the playoffs after winning six out of last seven games and Kohli would hope his players continue to believe in their abilities as they look for a similar turnaround.

The focus for Kohli and team management would be on their bowling. Despite the arrival of Dale Steyn, RCB conceded 203 against KKR as Andre Russell took them to the cleaners.

Meanwhile, a win on Sunday would take CSK to 16 points and that should be enough for them to qualify for the playoffs.

CSK are coming into the match after a loss against SRH in the previous game. MS Dhoni missed the SRH match due to a stiff back but he is expected to be fit in time for the RCB clash.

In the 23 matches played between these two sides in IPL so far, CSK have won 15 of them while RCB won seven and one of the match finished in a tie.

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings Full squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team 2019 Players list: Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), Akshdeep Nath, Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinis, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Dale Steyn, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Colin de Grandhomme, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Prayas Barman, Umesh Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee

Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players list: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, MS Dhoni (c), Dwayne Bravo, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar

