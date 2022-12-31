India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was reported to be taken to Delhi or Mumbai to treat the ligament injury on his knee after the cricketer underwent surgery in Dehradun following a car crash on Friday. He was hospitalised after the accident near Roorkee, Uttarakhand that left him with a host of injuries, including on his forehead and on his right knee.

The 25-year-old cricket star has been admitted to the Max Hospital in Dehradun following the accident, where his condition has been described by the medical team as stable. An MRI scan was conducted on his brain and his spine, which came out as normal. Pant also underwent plastic surgery on his facial injuries, lacerated wounds as well as the abrasions that he suffered on his back.

According to a report on Cricbuzz, Pant is likely to be shifted to either Delhi or Mumbai for further treatment.

The report quoted Devendra Sharma, Pant’s coach, as saying that Pant’s family had been updated on his condition, with the BCCI advising Max Hospital not to treat the ligament injury on his right knee, which the board would take care of either in the national capital or in the financial capital, where they are headquartered.

Pant had a miraculous escape from the near-fatal accident, which took place on National Highway 58 between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district in the wee hours on Friday.

The 25-year-old was driving a Mercedes-AMG GLE43 Coupe, and reportedly fell asleep at the wheel, crashing into a divider on the highway. The vehicle burst into flames after colliding against the divider and flipping two or three times, as described by eye-witnesses, and got completely charred in the process.

Pant was initially rescued by a Haryana Roadways bus driver Sushil Mann and conductor Paramjit Singh along with several other locals, with Mann and Singh later receiving the ‘Good Samaritan’ award for leading the rescue effort at the site of the crash, including calling an ambulance.

The Delhi Capitals captain was initially taken to the Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre in Roorkee, where he received primary care, before being shifted to the Max Hospital.

