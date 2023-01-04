New Delhi: Rishabh Pant will be shifted from Dehradun hospital to a Mumbai hospital where he will undergo extensive treatment for his ligament injuries in the knee and ankle, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Wednesday.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India have made all the necessary arrangements to shift India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant to Mumbai. Rishabh, who is currently receiving treatment for his injuries at Max Hospital, Dehradun following a car accident on 30th December, will be brought to Mumbai in an air ambulance,” the board said in a statement.

“He will be admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute and will be under the direct supervision of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, Head – the Centre for Sports Medicine, and Director – Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service at the hospital. Rishabh will undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation.”

“The Board will make every effort to aid and expedite the recovery process of Rishabh and will provide him with all the support he needs during this period,” it added.

A senior BCCI official, quoted by news agency PTI, said, “If there is advice for surgery, a call will be taken if it will happen in the UK or USA.”

Watch | CCTV footage shows car colliding with divider, going up in flames

Pant, 25, survived a horrific car accident when he was driving down from Delhi to his hometown Roorkee but lost control on NH-58 highway and hit the divider.

Pant sustained cuts on his forehead, a severely-bruised back along with injuries in his knee and ankle.

While most injuries are superficial, the worrying factor will be the ankle and knee as he got treated at Max Hospital, Dehradun.

However, being a centrally-contracted BCCI cricketer, his injury treatment was the board’s prerogative.

Watch | Dravid, Pandya, Chahal’s message for ‘fighter’ Pant

The MRIs of his injured knee and ankle couldn’t be performed as there was extensive swelling and hence the degree of tear is yet to be ascertained.

It is understood that any sports-related injury diagnosis and prognosis for a centrally-contracted cricketers will be done by BCCI’s list of doctors and the rehabilitation and recuperation will be managed by the Sports and Medical Science team at NCA led by Dr Nitin Patel.

(with inputs from PTI)

