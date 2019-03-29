First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 7 Mar 28, 2019
BLR Vs MUM
Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 runs
IPL | Match 6 Mar 27, 2019
KOL Vs PUN
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 28 runs
PAK and AUS in UAE Mar 29, 2019
PAK vs AUS
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
IPL Mar 29, 2019
SRH vs RR
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News
Auto Refresh

RCB vs MI Highlights, IPL 2019 Match at Bengaluru, Full cricket score: Mumbai Indians win last-ball thriller by 6 runs

Date: Friday, 29 March, 2019 00:20 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Indian Premier League 2019 Match 7 Match Result Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 runs

187/8
Overs
20.0
R/R
9.35
Fours
17
Sixes
9
Extras
10
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Hardik Pandya not out 32 14 2 3
Jasprit Bumrah not out 0 1 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Umesh Yadav 4 0 26 2
Navdeep Saini 4 0 40 0
181/5
Overs
20.0
R/R
9.05
Fours
15
Sixes
9
Extras
5
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
AB de Villiers not out 70 41 4 6
Shivam Dubey not out 9 5 0 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Mitchell McClenaghan 2 0 24 0
Lasith Malinga 4 0 47 0

Royal Challengers Bangalore VS Mumbai Indians IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES

  • That brings us to the end of the seventh match of IPL 2019, with the Mumbai Indians collecting their first points on the board, courtesy a nail-biting, six-run win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The victory though, was marred by a front-foot no ball by Malinga off the last delivery of the innings, something that the umpire failed to notice. The umpiring hasn't quite been up to the mark so far this year in the IPL, and Kohli had every right to lash out at the umpiring standards. 

    For now, it's time for us to bid you all good night. Do join us tomorrow in our coverage of Sunrisers Hyderabad-Rajasthan Royals fixture at Hyderabad. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Jasprit Bumrah: (On his approach) You don't think so much. You go ball-by-ball. We are playing against the best in the world. You have to back yourself in the situation. (On his plan to Kohli) You don't look too far behind. I was just trying to back my strengths. (vs ABD) Same against every batsmen. (On shoulder) Everything's fine. Ive always taken care of my body. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Rohit Sharma, MI captain: I just got to know that it was a no-ball. These kind of mistakes are not acceptable in the tournament. Players cannot do anything about it. I hope umpires watch this and rectify mistakes. Anything over 180 is a good score. Knowing conditions in Bengaluru, it is not a big score. We kept to our strengths and in middle overs, we stuck to our plans. Malinga has been part of MI for a long time. You can always trust these guys. They bring experience into play. The good thing that was we did not panic. Hardik executed his plans well. We missed the trick with the bat, we should have crossed 200-run mark. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Jasprit Bumrah is the Man of the Match! 

    Full Scorecard

  • The no-ball is making some noise!

    Full Scorecard

  • Virat Kohli, RCB captain: (On the no ball) We are playing IPL. We are not playing club cricket. Umpires should keep their eyes open. It was no-ball by an inch. When they were 146/7, we should've done a better job with the ball. We batted pretty well, but few more strikes would've done the job. We've discussed it quite a bit, something we need to be smarter at. Im sure guys will take a lot of learning from this one. The way they bowled, we can take into the next game. We had a good partnership today, but I got out at the wrong time. We need other guys to stand up. AB was outstanding today. Jassi is a top-class bowler. Probably a mistake on my part. Shouldn't have taken him on. Best bowler in the world at the moment. Mumbai is lucky to have him and Malinga at the other end. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sidhanta Patnaik, Freelance cricket writer

    Jasprit Bumrah needs no introduction. The best death-over bowler once again delivers for Mumbai Indians. AB de Villiers was going great guns, but a sharp penultimate over from Bumrah left Bangalore needing 17 off the last six balls. With Malinga going to bowl the final over, it was never going to easy for Bangalore. The home team would consider themselves unlucky as the last ball was a no ball but the umpire missed spotting it. Come to think of it Malinga was not supposed to play this match, but a late No objection Certificate from Sri Lanka Cricket ensured he was in India on time for the second game.
     
    But take nothing away from de Villiers. A master of toying with field placements, making it difficult for bowlers to decide which ball to deliver.
     
    A lot of credit for this win goes to Hardik Pandya who took Mumbai this far with his cameo in the end after a collapse.
     
    Robin Singh, part of Mumbai’s support staff, had told that the team that hits most sixes will win the game. It was not the correct analysis at the end. Both teams hit nine sixes each.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This is the first time that AB de Villiers remained not out in an IPL run-chase and his team lost the match. His team won the match on all previous 15 occasions.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 20 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 181/5 ( AB de Villiers 70 , Shivam Dubey 9)

    Malinga gets hit for a six by Dube first ball, but the veteran Lankan pacer makes a terrific comeback in the remaining deliveries to keep de Villiers and Dube on the backfoot to guide Mumbai Indians home! However, the victory is marred by a controversy, as Malinga is discovered to have overstepped in the last delivery, something that the umpire failed to notice. Virat Kohli's furious at the post-match interview, and rightly so. However, that won't change the result, with RCB now losing their first two games. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Mumbai Indians win by six runs, and collect their first points of IPL 2019!

    Full Scorecard

  • Ball 6: DOT! Dube drills this down the ground, and doesn't go for what would've been a pointless single! RCB 181/5; MI win by 6 runs!

    Full Scorecard

  • Ball 5: ONE! Superb from Malinga! Full delivery, and he can only run this down the ground for a single; RCB 181/5; need 7 off 1

    Full Scorecard

  • Ball 4: ONE! Wide full toss, and Dube can only collect a single; RCB 180/5; need 8 off 2

    Full Scorecard

  • Ball 3: One! Full delivery to ABD, who squeezes this towards deep midwicket; RCB 179/5; need 9 off 3

    Full Scorecard

  • Ball 2: DROPPED! Bumrah fumbles while going for a tough catch at short third man, with Dube setting off for a single; RCB 178/5; need 10 off 4

    Full Scorecard

  • Ball 1: SIX! Dube clears long on comfortably! Advantage RCB now! RCB 177/5; need 11 off 5

    Full Scorecard

  • More importantly, de Villiers won't be on strike at the start of the final over. Malinga to bowl the final over, which we will be presenting to you ball by ball. 

    Full Scorecard

  • WORD!

    Full Scorecard

  • After 19 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 171/5 ( AB de Villiers 68 , Shivam Dubey 1)

    Bumrah bowls the penultimate over. De Grandhomme collects a single off the very first ball, bringing de Villiers on strike. Just a single off the second, with Bumrah firing a yorker, changing his line after seeing de Villiers shuffling to his right and crouching low. Wide off the third ball, a harsh call from the umpire. De Grandhomme's dismissed off the fourth, bringing Shivam Dube to the crease. Bouncer to ABD off the fourth. Just a single off the fifth ball, cramping de Villiers for room between middle and leg. Dube collects a single off the last ball. Outstanding over from Bumrah.  RCB need 17 off 6 balls now. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Should we start signing petitions?

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Slower short ball outside off, not well connected by de Grandhomme, with Krunal collecting the ball between his palms near deep extra cover. RCB 169/5

    De Grandhomme c Krunal b Bumrah 2(7)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 18 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 166/4 ( AB de Villiers 67 , Colin de Grandhomme 1)

    De Villiers smacks the ball towards deep midwicket off the first ball for a boundary. Just a single to him off the second. CDG gets off the mark with a single off the third. ABD gets RCB closer to the finish line with back-to-back sixes off the next two deliveries. Dot to end the over. De Villiers single-handedly winning it for the hosts now. Lest he forget, he was dropped on zero. RCB need 22 off 12 balls. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Terrible, terrible delivery from Hardik, who fires a full toss at the star batsman. De Villiers comfortably flicks this over long leg. RCB 166/4

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! That's some insane hitting by ABD, stretching his arms and going inside out off a full delivery outside off, clearing the extra cover fence! RCB 160/4

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! De Villiers gets down on one knee, and slogs a full delivery outside off towards deep midwicket! RCB 152/4

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! De Villiers gets down on one knee, and slogs a full delivery outside off towards deep midwicket! RCB 152/4

    Full Scorecard

  • After 17 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 148/4 ( AB de Villiers 50 , Colin de Grandhomme 0)

    Bumrah returns to the attack, and removes Hetmyer off the first ball. De Villiers brings up his half-century with a single off the second ball. Near run-out in the third delivery, with new batsman Colin de Grandhomme being sent back to the striker's end. Excellent over for Bumrah, with just one coming off it along with the wicket. RCB need 40 off 18 balls. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Overseas players to score 4,000-plus IPL runs:

    David Warner

    Chris Gayle 

    AB de Villiers 

    Full Scorecard

  • FIFTY for AB de Villiers off 31 balls! After a poor start against CSK, the South African finds his touch at the Chinnaswamy! RCB 148/4

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Bumrah ends the partnership by removing Hetmyer, who miscues, and ends up offering Hardik a simple catch at mid off. RCB 147/4

    Hetmyer c Hardik b Bumrah 5(6)

    Full Scorecard
  • Sidhanta Patnaik, Freelance cricket writer

    As the game enters its last phase with Bangalore needing 41 off 23 balls, it is all about how much can de Villiers do. This is such a big occasion for de Villiers. Having retired from international cricket, IPL is his biggest kick and to be able to deliver a victory for his team will get his adrenaline running. There have been many questions raised about his commitment after he decided to retire, but he followed his heart and did what is right for him.

    Full Scorecard

  • Jasprit Bumrah brought back into the attack. Another four overs to go now. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Timeout taken at the end of the 16th over. It's advantage RCB with de Villiers at the crease. Rohit will be busy hoping his bowlers trigger a batting collapse, much like their own earlier this evening. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sidhanta Patnaik, Freelance cricket writer

    First memories of Shimron Hetmeyer: Watching him lead Windies with such grace at the 2016 Under-19 World Cup in Bangladesh. The way he handled the Asian spinners with his footwork even as a teenager had made an impression on all those who saw him in that tournament. He was streetsmart with the way he handled media, always answering questions, including one on mankading in a crucial league game against Zimbabwe, with composure. He was not overexcited but very matter of fact after beating India in the final. Watching his rise as a potent force at the senior level has been a delight.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 16 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 147/3 ( AB de Villiers 49 , Shimron Hetmyer 5)

    A dot and a brace off the first two deliveries to Hetmyer after Malinga's brought back into the attack. Single to the Guyanese batsman off the third. De Villiers gets a boundary off the fourth, getting a thick inside edge onto his pad before the ball runs away towards the fine leg fence. ABD collects a six off each of the last two balls to bring the required rate down for the home side. RCB need 41 off 24 balls. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! This is even bigger by ABD, who swivels around and smashes this into the stands beyond the midwicket fence! RCB 147/3

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! De Villiers goes inside out, clearing the wide long off fence in the process! RCB 141/3

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! De Villiers gets a thick inside edge, with the ball deflecting off the batsman's left pad and running away to the fine leg fence. RCB 134/3

    Full Scorecard

  • Malinga brought back in the 16th over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 15 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 127/3 ( AB de Villiers 33 , Shimron Hetmyer 2)

    Hardik Pandya's brought into the attack in the 15th over, but is hammered for back-to-back fours off the second and third deliveries. Dot off the third. Hardik fires a yorker at ABD, with a leg bye coming off it. Single to Hetmyer off the last ball. 11 off the over. RCB need 61 off 30. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Back-to- back fours for ABD, this one's muscled towards deep midwicket! RCB 125/3

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Suryakumar dived forward at wide long on attempting a catch, but didn't quite judge the trajectory correctly, allowing the ball to bounce out of his reach, and past the boundary. Powerfully pulled by ABD, which fetches him his first four. RCB 121/3

    Full Scorecard

  • Hardik Pandya brought back into the attack. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sidhanta Patnaik, Freelance cricket writer

    The short delivery from Bumrah was there to be pulled, but it was too close for Kohli to play the shot. His wicket now puts the onus on de Villiers to guide the remaining batsmen to complete the chase. If Mumbai can tighten things with a few quiet overs, they could once again regain control.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 116/3 ( AB de Villiers 25 , Shimron Hetmyer 0)

    Kohli crosses the 5,000 run milestone in the league with a single off the second delivery, but is dismissed only two balls later as Bumrah dismisses his India skipper with a short ball, which is met with a thick top-edge, and results in an easy catch for Hardik Pandya. Dots off the last two balls. Superb comeback by Bumrah, who concedes just three along with collecting the crucial wicket of Kohli. RCB need 72 off 36 balls. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Bumrah finally dismisses his India skipper, who gets a thick top-edge, with Hardik Pandya taking an easy catch at midwicket. Crucial breakthrough for the Mumbai Indians! RCB 116/3

    Kohli c Hardik b Bumrah 46(32)

    Full Scorecard

  • 5,000 IPL runs for Virat Kohli, the RCB skipper bringing up the milestone with a single in the 14th over. RCB 115/2

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Virat Kohli becomes the second player to amass 5,000 IPL runs after Suresh Raina.

    Full Scorecard

  • Jasprit Bumrah brought back into the attack. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 13 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 113/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 45 , AB de Villiers 23)

    Good over from Krunal, with just four singles coming off it as he finishes with figures of 0/28 from four overs. RCB need 75 off 42. 

    Full Scorecard
Load More

IPL 12 Match 6 KKR vs KXIP at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru: Malinga gets hit for a six by Dube first ball, but the veteran Lankan pacer makes a terrific comeback in the remaining deliveries to keep de Villiers and Dube on the backfoot to guide Mumbai Indians home! However, the victory is marred by a controversy, as Malinga is discovered to have overstepped in the last delivery, something that the umpire failed to notice. Virat Kohli's furious at the post-match interview, and rightly so. However, that won't change the result, with RCB now losing their first two games.

Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, RCB vs MI 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports

IPL 2019, RCB vs MI, Today's Match Preview: Royall Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians will look to pick up their first win of the ongoing IPL 2019 season when they clash against each other on Thursday at Bengaluru.

RCB lost their first match by seven wickets against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL opener while MI suffered a 37-run loss against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Mumbai.

RCB vs MI Highlights, IPL 2019 Match at Bengaluru, Full cricket score: Mumbai Indians win last-ball thriller by 6 runs

RCB captain Virat Kohli (L) and MI captain Rohit Sharma. Sportzpics

RCB were bundled out for 70 in their first match and their fans would be hoping for a better show from the team in their first home match.

Looking at the placid nature of M Chinnaswamy Stadium's pitch, a run fest is expected at Bengaluru and Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers would look to make merry in front of the usual boisterous crowd.

MI were taken to cleaners by Rishabh Pant and DC in their first match and so naturally the focus will be on their bowling which suffered in the absence of veteran Lasith Maling. The Sri Lankan pacer recently joined the MI camp but may miss out on Thursday's game as well as he arrived in India on Wednesday night only.

What could compound MI's problems is the possible absence of Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who suffered a shoulder injury during the DC match.

While the MI management says the bowler has recovered well, it would be interesting to see whether he's picked for the RCB clash or not considering the long nature of the league and the upcoming World Cup.

Yuvraj Singh who made his MI debut against DC slammed a sublime half-century in the last match and Mumbai fans and cricket fans in general would want the veteran to continue his good form.

In the 23 matches played between these two sides, MI have been on the winning side on 14 occasions.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Full squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team 2019 Players list: Virat Kohli (captain), A. B. de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, Kulwant Khejroliya, Moeen Ali, Md. Siraj, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Parthiv Patel, Navdeep Saini, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Marcus Stoinis, Shivam Dube, Prayas Ray Barman, Shimron Hetmyer, Akshdeep Nath, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Heinrich Klaasen, Gurkeerat Singh Mann and Devdutt Padikkal.

Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players list: Rohit Sharma, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Ben Cutting, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Lasith Malinga, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Salam, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Barinder Sran, Aditya Tare, Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav and Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper).

Updated Date: Mar 29, 2019

Tags : #AB de Villiers #Cricket #Indian Premier League #IPL 12 #IPL 2019 #IPL Live #IPL live streaming #ipl live telecast 2019 #ipl live tv #Jasprit Bumrah #live cricket score #Live match #Live streaming #Live telecast #M. Chinnaswamy Stadium #RCB vs MI #RCB Vs MI 2019 playing 11 #RCB vs MI live #Rohit Sharma #Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians #Virat Kohli #Vivo IPL 12 #Yuvraj Singh

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5254 105
6 Pakistan 4979 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all