Good over from Krunal, with just four singles coming off it as he finishes with figures of 0/28 from four overs. RCB need 75 off 42.

5,000 IPL runs for Virat Kohli , the RCB skipper bringing up the milestone with a single in the 14th over. RCB 115/2

OUT ! Bumrah finally dismisses his India skipper, who gets a thick top-edge, with Hardik Pandya taking an easy catch at midwicket. Crucial breakthrough for the Mumbai Indians! RCB 116/3

Kohli crosses the 5,000 run milestone in the league with a single off the second delivery, but is dismissed only two balls later as Bumrah dismisses his India skipper with a short ball, which is met with a thick top-edge, and results in an easy catch for Hardik Pandya. Dots off the last two balls. Superb comeback by Bumrah, who concedes just three along with collecting the crucial wicket of Kohli. RCB need 72 off 36 balls.

The short delivery from Bumrah was there to be pulled, but it was too close for Kohli to play the shot. His wicket now puts the onus on de Villiers to guide the remaining batsmen to complete the chase. If Mumbai can tighten things with a few quiet overs, they could once again regain control.

FOUR! Suryakumar dived forward at wide long on attempting a catch, but didn't quite judge the trajectory correctly, allowing the ball to bounce out of his reach, and past the boundary. Powerfully pulled by ABD, which fetches him his first four. RCB 121/3

Hardik Pandya's brought into the attack in the 15th over, but is hammered for back-to-back fours off the second and third deliveries. Dot off the third. Hardik fires a yorker at ABD, with a leg bye coming off it. Single to Hetmyer off the last ball. 11 off the over. RCB need 61 off 30.

FOUR ! De Villiers gets a thick inside edge, with the ball deflecting off the batsman's left pad and running away to the fine leg fence. RCB 134/3

SIX! De Villiers goes inside out, clearing the wide long off fence in the process! RCB 141/3

SIX ! This is even bigger by ABD, who swivels around and smashes this into the stands beyond the midwicket fence! RCB 147/3

A dot and a brace off the first two deliveries to Hetmyer after Malinga's brought back into the attack. Single to the Guyanese batsman off the third. De Villiers gets a boundary off the fourth, getting a thick inside edge onto his pad before the ball runs away towards the fine leg fence. ABD collects a six off each of the last two balls to bring the required rate down for the home side. RCB need 41 off 24 balls.

First memories of Shimron Hetmeyer: Watching him lead Windies with such grace at the 2016 Under-19 World Cup in Bangladesh. The way he handled the Asian spinners with his footwork even as a teenager had made an impression on all those who saw him in that tournament. He was streetsmart with the way he handled media, always answering questions, including one on mankading in a crucial league game against Zimbabwe, with composure. He was not overexcited but very matter of fact after beating India in the final. Watching his rise as a potent force at the senior level has been a delight.

Timeout taken at the end of the 16th over. It's advantage RCB with de Villiers at the crease. Rohit will be busy hoping his bowlers trigger a batting collapse, much like their own earlier this evening.

Jasprit Bumrah brought back into the attack. Another four overs to go now.

As the game enters its last phase with Bangalore needing 41 off 23 balls, it is all about how much can de Villiers do. This is such a big occasion for de Villiers. Having retired from international cricket, IPL is his biggest kick and to be able to deliver a victory for his team will get his adrenaline running. There have been many questions raised about his commitment after he decided to retire, but he followed his heart and did what is right for him.

OUT ! Bumrah ends the partnership by removing Hetmyer, who miscues, and ends up offering Hardik a simple catch at mid off. RCB 147/4

FIFTY for AB de Villiers off 31 balls! After a poor start against CSK, the South African finds his touch at the Chinnaswamy! RCB 148/4

Bumrah returns to the attack, and removes Hetmyer off the first ball. De Villiers brings up his half-century with a single off the second ball. Near run-out in the third delivery, with new batsman Colin de Grandhomme being sent back to the striker's end. Excellent over for Bumrah, with just one coming off it along with the wicket. RCB need 40 off 18 balls.

FOUR! De Villiers gets down on one knee, and slogs a full delivery outside off towards deep midwicket! RCB 152/4

FOUR! De Villiers gets down on one knee, and slogs a full delivery outside off towards deep midwicket! RCB 152/4

SIX ! That's some insane hitting by ABD, stretching his arms and going inside out off a full delivery outside off, clearing the extra cover fence! RCB 160/4

SIX ! Terrible, terrible delivery from Hardik, who fires a full toss at the star batsman. De Villiers comfortably flicks this over long leg. RCB 166/4

De Villiers smacks the ball towards deep midwicket off the first ball for a boundary. Just a single to him off the second. CDG gets off the mark with a single off the third. ABD gets RCB closer to the finish line with back-to-back sixes off the next two deliveries. Dot to end the over. De Villiers single-handedly winning it for the hosts now. Lest he forget, he was dropped on zero. RCB need 22 off 12 balls.

OUT ! Slower short ball outside off, not well connected by de Grandhomme, with Krunal collecting the ball between his palms near deep extra cover. RCB 169/5

. @ABdeVilliers17 is a marvel. Travesty for the game if he doesn’t play the World Cup. There should be a campaign for him to change his mind. RT/Like if you feel the same

Bumrah bowls the penultimate over. De Grandhomme collects a single off the very first ball, bringing de Villiers on strike. Just a single off the second, with Bumrah firing a yorker, changing his line after seeing de Villiers shuffling to his right and crouching low. Wide off the third ball, a harsh call from the umpire. De Grandhomme's dismissed off the fourth, bringing Shivam Dube to the crease. Bouncer to ABD off the fourth. Just a single off the fifth ball, cramping de Villiers for room between middle and leg. Dube collects a single off the last ball. Outstanding over from Bumrah. RCB need 17 off 6 balls now.

More importantly, de Villiers won't be on strike at the start of the final over. Malinga to bowl the final over, which we will be presenting to you ball by ball.

Ball 2: DROPPED! Bumrah fumbles while going for a tough catch at short third man, with Dube setting off for a single; RCB 178/5; need 10 off 4

Ball 3: One! Full delivery to ABD, who squeezes this towards deep midwicket; RCB 179/5; need 9 off 3

Ball 4: ONE! Wide full toss, and Dube can only collect a single; RCB 180/5; need 8 off 2

Ball 5: ONE! Superb from Malinga! Full delivery, and he can only run this down the ground for a single; RCB 181/5; need 7 off 1

Ball 6: DOT! Dube drills this down the ground, and doesn't go for what would've been a pointless single! RCB 181/5; MI win by 6 runs!

Mumbai Indians win by six runs, and collect their first points of IPL 2019!

Malinga gets hit for a six by Dube first ball, but the veteran Lankan pacer makes a terrific comeback in the remaining deliveries to keep de Villiers and Dube on the backfoot to guide Mumbai Indians home! However, the victory is marred by a controversy, as Malinga is discovered to have overstepped in the last delivery, something that the umpire failed to notice. Virat Kohli's furious at the post-match interview, and rightly so. However, that won't change the result, with RCB now losing their first two games.

This is the first time that AB de Villiers remained not out in an IPL run-chase and his team lost the match. His team won the match on all previous 15 occasions.

Jasprit Bumrah needs no introduction. The best death-over bowler once again delivers for Mumbai Indians. AB de Villiers was going great guns, but a sharp penultimate over from Bumrah left Bangalore needing 17 off the last six balls. With Malinga going to bowl the final over, it was never going to easy for Bangalore. The home team would consider themselves unlucky as the last ball was a no ball but the umpire missed spotting it. Come to think of it Malinga was not supposed to play this match, but a late No objection Certificate from Sri Lanka Cricket ensured he was in India on time for the second game. But take nothing away from de Villiers. A master of toying with field placements, making it difficult for bowlers to decide which ball to deliver. A lot of credit for this win goes to Hardik Pandya who took Mumbai this far with his cameo in the end after a collapse. Robin Singh, part of Mumbai’s support staff, had told that the team that hits most sixes will win the game. It was not the correct analysis at the end. Both teams hit nine sixes each.

Virat Kohli, RCB captain : (On the no ball) We are playing IPL. We are not playing club cricket. Umpires should keep their eyes open. It was no-ball by an inch. When they were 146/7, we should've done a better job with the ball. We batted pretty well, but few more strikes would've done the job. We've discussed it quite a bit, something we need to be smarter at. Im sure guys will take a lot of learning from this one. The way they bowled, we can take into the next game. We had a good partnership today, but I got out at the wrong time. We need other guys to stand up. AB was outstanding today. Jassi is a top-class bowler. Probably a mistake on my part. Shouldn't have taken him on. Best bowler in the world at the moment. Mumbai is lucky to have him and Malinga at the other end.

Thrilling win for MI. Superb bowling by Bumrah and Malinga in last 2 overs. Not easy to stymie ABD in full flow. But some luck too with the last delivery, a no ball, not being called!

Rohit Sharma, MI captain: I just got to know that it was a no-ball. These kind of mistakes are not acceptable in the tournament. Players cannot do anything about it. I hope umpires watch this and rectify mistakes. Anything over 180 is a good score. Knowing conditions in Bengaluru, it is not a big score. We kept to our strengths and in middle overs, we stuck to our plans. Malinga has been part of MI for a long time. You can always trust these guys. They bring experience into play. The good thing that was we did not panic. Hardik executed his plans well. We missed the trick with the bat, we should have crossed 200-run mark.

Jasprit Bumrah : (On his approach) You don't think so much. You go ball-by-ball. We are playing against the best in the world. You have to back yourself in the situation. (On his plan to Kohli) You don't look too far behind. I was just trying to back my strengths. (vs ABD) Same against every batsmen. (On shoulder) Everything's fine. Ive always taken care of my body.

For now, it's time for us to bid you all good night. Do join us tomorrow in our coverage of Sunrisers Hyderabad-Rajasthan Royals fixture at Hyderabad.

That brings us to the end of the seventh match of IPL 2019, with the Mumbai Indians collecting their first points on the board, courtesy a nail-biting, six-run win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The victory though, was marred by a front-foot no ball by Malinga off the last delivery of the innings, something that the umpire failed to notice. The umpiring hasn't quite been up to the mark so far this year in the IPL, and Kohli had every right to lash out at the umpiring standards.

TOSS NEWS: Virat Kohli wins toss and RCB will bowl first. No changes in RCB's ranks.

Saini into his third over. So Kohli looking to finish him in one go it seems. RCB have got a bad start and they have themselves to blame for it. Bowling wrong line and now dropping catches as well. Colin de Grandhomme has dropped the catch which came at rocket speed to him. Powerplay over and time-out has been called. RCB needs some drinks and words from Kohli. MI complete fifty at the end of 6 overs.

OUT! CLEAN BOWLED! de Kock tries to reverse-sweep Chahal and the leggie fires a faster one, fuller in length on the middle-leg stump line. de Kock missed it and the ball disturbed the timber. First wicket for RCB. de Kock b Chahal 23(20)

OUT! Rohit gone, Umesh returns to the attack and he has provided the much-needed breakthrough for RCB. Back of the length from him and Rohit tries to pull, ended up with a leading edge that flew in the air and went to long-on where Siraj takes a running catch. Rohit c Siraj b U Yadav 48(33)

OUT! Yuvraj Singh is gone, he went for the fourth six in the over and miscued it, was not hit that well and a superb catch was taken at long-off by Siraj. Yuvraj walks back after hitting 23 off 12 balls. Yuvraj c Siraj b Chahal 23(12)

OUT! Suryakumar falls, went after Chahal, came out the crease and wanted to go over the deep extra cover, could not connect properly and the ball went high up in the air, Moeen Ali took a good catch inside the circle on the off side. Suryakumar Yadav c Moeen Ali b Chahal 38(24)

DROPPED! Chahal drops a caught and bowled chance, Krunal Pandya hit it hard and it flew to him at rocket speed, eventually he spilled it.

OUT! Pollard gone. Chahal gives flight and bowls outside the off-stump, lured Pollard to go after him, he went, miscued and was caught in the deep on off-side. Pollard c Hetmyer b Chahal 5(6)

OUT! What a catch by Saini near the third man ropes, Short ball from Siraj and directed at Krunal's shoulder, he pulled, the ball seemed to have legs but then Saini jumped in air and caught it, when he came down his right foot was inches away from the ropes. Umpires went upstairs to check the same and third umpire adjudged it out. Krunal Pandya c Navdeep Saini b U Yadav 1(2)

OUT! McClenaghan gone now. Siraj bowls an away swinger, McClenaghan tries to play across the line and ends up chopping it on to the stumps. Seventh MI wicket gone. McClenaghan b Siraj 1(4)

OUT! Markande is gone, he makes room and tries to tap the ball to off side, but the ball kept on coming in and he ended up edging it to Parthiv behind the stumps. Markande c Parthiv Patel b Siraj 6(5)

Exciting finish of the MI innings. A wicket off the first ball. Bumrah steals a single off the next ball, made it to the non-strikers' end after a lot of struggle. Hardik hits another huge one and then Siraj bowls a superb yorker. On the next ball, a big six from Hardik again. He has taken his side to a good total if not a great one. 187 on the board. Let's see if Kohli and Co can chase this down. We will be back soon with the chase.

OUT ! Rohit delivers the breakthrough for Mumbai with a direct hit at the striker's end! RCB 27/1

OUT! Markande breaks the second-wicket stand, as Patel chops the ball onto the stumps after failing to read the googly. RCB 67/2

5,000 IPL runs for Virat Kohli , the RCB skipper bringing up the milestone with a single in the 14th over. RCB 115/2

OUT ! Bumrah finally dismisses his India skipper, who gets a thick top-edge, with Hardik Pandya taking an easy catch at midwicket. Crucial breakthrough for the Mumbai Indians! RCB 116/3

OUT ! Bumrah ends the partnership by removing Hetmyer, who miscues, and ends up offering Hardik a simple catch at mid off. RCB 147/4

FIFTY for AB de Villiers off 31 balls! After a poor start against CSK, the South African finds his touch at the Chinnaswamy! RCB 148/4

OUT ! Slower short ball outside off, not well connected by de Grandhomme, with Krunal collecting the ball between his palms near deep extra cover. RCB 169/5

Ball 6: DOT! Dube drills this down the ground, and doesn't go for what would've been a pointless single! RCB 181/5; MI win by 6 runs!

Mumbai Indians win by six runs, and collect their first points of IPL 2019!

IPL 12 Match 6 KKR vs KXIP at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru: Malinga gets hit for a six by Dube first ball, but the veteran Lankan pacer makes a terrific comeback in the remaining deliveries to keep de Villiers and Dube on the backfoot to guide Mumbai Indians home! However, the victory is marred by a controversy, as Malinga is discovered to have overstepped in the last delivery, something that the umpire failed to notice. Virat Kohli's furious at the post-match interview, and rightly so. However, that won't change the result, with RCB now losing their first two games.

Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, RCB vs MI 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports

IPL 2019, RCB vs MI, Today's Match Preview: Royall Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians will look to pick up their first win of the ongoing IPL 2019 season when they clash against each other on Thursday at Bengaluru.

RCB lost their first match by seven wickets against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL opener while MI suffered a 37-run loss against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Mumbai.

RCB were bundled out for 70 in their first match and their fans would be hoping for a better show from the team in their first home match.

Looking at the placid nature of M Chinnaswamy Stadium's pitch, a run fest is expected at Bengaluru and Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers would look to make merry in front of the usual boisterous crowd.

MI were taken to cleaners by Rishabh Pant and DC in their first match and so naturally the focus will be on their bowling which suffered in the absence of veteran Lasith Maling. The Sri Lankan pacer recently joined the MI camp but may miss out on Thursday's game as well as he arrived in India on Wednesday night only.

What could compound MI's problems is the possible absence of Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who suffered a shoulder injury during the DC match.

While the MI management says the bowler has recovered well, it would be interesting to see whether he's picked for the RCB clash or not considering the long nature of the league and the upcoming World Cup.

Yuvraj Singh who made his MI debut against DC slammed a sublime half-century in the last match and Mumbai fans and cricket fans in general would want the veteran to continue his good form.

In the 23 matches played between these two sides, MI have been on the winning side on 14 occasions.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Full squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team 2019 Players list: Virat Kohli (captain), A. B. de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, Kulwant Khejroliya, Moeen Ali, Md. Siraj, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Parthiv Patel, Navdeep Saini, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Marcus Stoinis, Shivam Dube, Prayas Ray Barman, Shimron Hetmyer, Akshdeep Nath, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Heinrich Klaasen, Gurkeerat Singh Mann and Devdutt Padikkal.

Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players list: Rohit Sharma, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Ben Cutting, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Lasith Malinga, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Salam, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Barinder Sran, Aditya Tare, Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav and Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper).