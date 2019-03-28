IPL 2019: MCC changes stance on R Ashwin's 'Mankading' of Jos Buttler, says act 'not in spirit of game'
The Marylebone Cricket Club, considered the custodian of cricket laws, has made a U-turn on Ravichandran Ashwin's 'Mankading' of Jos Buttler in an IPL match, saying it found the Indian's action against the spirit of the game after a review.
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW Live Now
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 KOL Vs PUN Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 28 runs
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Australia beat Pakistan by 80 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC Vs CHE Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 RAJ Vs PUN Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 BLR vs MUM - Mar 28th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs AUS - Mar 29th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 HYD vs RAJ - Mar 29th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 ZIMW vs MOZW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 NAMW vs KENW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 UGAW vs SLEW - May 5th, 2019, 05:20 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Lok Sabha election 2019; pre-poll trends LIVE updates: Rahul chairs meeting of Bihar Congress leaders amid rumours of trouble with RJD alliance
-
Sterling Biotech Rs 8,100 cr bank fraud: ED claims Sandesara family misused public money to splurge on luxury watches, diamond jewellery, liquor
-
Lok Sabha Election 2019: BJP's inclusion of youths from non-political backgrounds likely to be game changer
-
Brexit latest news: Theresa May pledges to resign on condition that MPs back her EU withdrawal agreement
-
Successful A-SAT test announcement shows PM, BJP keen to shift narrative to national security before polls
-
India Open 2019: Journeyman Subhankar Dey revels in giant-killing act after ousting Tommy Sugiarto
-
Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species; will timely solutions be found?
-
Urvashi Bahuguna’s debut poetry collection Terrarium is delicately crafted and rich in detail
-
Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota: Small-budget films must look to OTT platforms instead of conventional theatrical releases
-
मिशन शक्ति: पीएम के संबोधन पर चुनाव आयोग की नजर
-
PM Modi's Address To The Nation: 'मिशन शक्ति कामयाब, चौथा स्पेस सुपरपावर बना भारत'
-
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: अमित शाह की गिरिराज सिंह को शुभकामना, बोले- बेगूसराय से ही लड़ेंगे चुनाव
-
'NYAY' पर उठ रहे सवालों के बीच बोले चिदंबरम- मोदी के '15 लाख' पर किसी ने प्रश्न नहीं पूछा
-
Mission Shakti: अखिलेश का PM मोदी पर प्रहार, कहा- जमीनी मुद्दों से बंटाया देश का ध्यान
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|5254
|105
|6
|Pakistan
|4979
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3366
|120
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
The Marylebone Cricket Club, considered the custodian of cricket laws, has made a U-turn on Ravichandran Ashwin's 'Mankading' of Jos Buttler in an IPL match, saying it found the Indian's action against the spirit of the game after a review.
The MCC had earlier backed Ashwin's right to run out Buttler at the non-striker's end without a warning on his bowling stride. But has changed its position within a day of its original statement.
Ravichandran Ashwin and Jos Buttler argue after the latter gets 'Mankaded'. Sportzpics
"Having extensively reviewed the incident again and after further reflection, we don't think it was within the spirit of the game," MCC's manager of the Laws, Fraser Stewart was quoted as saying by British newspapers.
"We believe the pause was too long between the time Ashwin reached the crease and the moment it was reasonable to expect the ball would be delivered. When Buttler could have reasonably expected the ball to be delivered, he was in his ground."
In its original statement on Tuesday, the MCC had stated, "...it has never been in the Laws that a warning should be given to the non-striker and nor is it against the Spirit of Cricket to run out a non-striker who is seeking to gain an advantage by leaving his/her ground early."
Even in its fresh take, the MCC maintained that the non-strikers should remain behind the line till the time the ball is delivered.
"It is also unfair, and against the spirit of cricket, for non-strikers to leave their ground too early. All these debates wouldn't be necessary if non-strikers remained in their ground until the ball is on its way down the pitch," Stewart said.
MCC took responsibility for laws of cricket back in 1788. The changes to the laws are now determined by the International Cricket Council (ICC) but the copyright remains with MCC.
Stewart rejected suggestions that his statement is a change of position by the MCC on the matter.
"We didn't come down either way (in the original statement). We now think at the key moment Buttler was in his ground," he said.
Buttler's dismissal was the first case of 'Mankading' in the 12 editions of the IPL.
The incident became contentious as Buttler was still behind the crease when Ashwin was in his delivery stride. The senior off-spinner waited for the batsman to step forward before whipping off the bails.
"Buttler, it is fair to say, did not make a concerted effort to get back into his crease after Ashwin had delayed his delivery, and didn't help himself in that respect," Stewart said.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here
For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here
Updated Date:
Mar 28, 2019 11:30:59 IST
Also See
IPL 2019: R Ashwin 'Mankading' Jos Buttler not against Spirit of Cricket, no warnings to be given to the non-striker, says MCC
IPL 2019, RR vs KXIP: R Ashwin 'Mankading' Jos Buttler doesn't make him bad person, Rahul Dravid weighs in on controversy
IPL 2019, RR vs KXIP: Ravichandran Ashwin says he has no regrets over Mankading Jos Buttler, says batsmen must be wary of it