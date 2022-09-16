Punjab Kings appoint Trevor Bayliss as head coach for IPL 2023

Indian Premier League (IPL) side Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday appointed Trevor Bayliss as the team’s new head coach for the 2023 season.

Bayliss will replace Anil Kumble who coached PBKS in the last three seasons of IPL.

“ I’m honoured to be given the Head Coach’s role with the Punjab Kings. A foundation franchise with an appetite for success. I look forward to working with a talented squad of players determined to compete for silverware,” Bayliss said in a statement.

Bayliss will bring in his experience of winning 2019 50 over World Cup with England, two IPL titles with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2012 and 2014 besides a BBL title with the Sydney Sixers.

Bayliss was also the head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2020 and 2021 IPL seasons.

Under Kumble’s mentorship, Punjab Kings had failed to progress to the IPL play-offs for three consecutive times.

