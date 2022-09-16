Punjab Kings appoint Trevor Bayliss as head coach for IPL 2023

Trevor Bayliss will replace Anil Kumble who coached PBKS in the last three seasons of IPL.
Indian Premier League (IPL) side Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday appointed Trevor Bayliss as the team’s new head coach for the 2023 season.
Bayliss will replace Anil Kumble who coached PBKS in the last three seasons of IPL.
“ I’m honoured to be given the Head Coach’s role with the Punjab Kings. A foundation franchise with an appetite for success. I look forward to working with a talented squad of players determined to compete for silverware,” Bayliss said in a statement.
🚨 New Coach Alert 🚨
IPL winner ✅
ODI World Cup winner ✅
CLT20 winner ✅
Here's wishing a very warm welcome to our new Head Coach, Trevor Bayliss. 😍
Here's looking forward to a successful partnership! 🤝#PunjabKings #SaddaPunjab #TrevorBayliss #HeadCoach pic.twitter.com/UKdKi2Lefi
— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) September 16, 2022
Bayliss will bring in his experience of winning 2019 50 over World Cup with England, two IPL titles with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2012 and 2014 besides a BBL title with the Sydney Sixers.
Bayliss was also the head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2020 and 2021 IPL seasons.
Under Kumble’s mentorship, Punjab Kings had failed to progress to the IPL play-offs for three consecutive times.
With PTI inputs
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
MI and RCB have the joint-highest representation in the India T20 World Cup squad among IPL teams.
Lara's elevation came after Tom Moody's term as the head coach came to an end this year and was not renewed by the franchise following a poor 2022 season
Reports suggest that Suresh Raina has made up his mind to play different franchise tournaments around the globe.