Mumbai Indians appoint Mark Boucher as head coach starting IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians appointed South Africa legendary wicketkeeper as the head coach for the franchise, starting from the 2023 IPL season on Friday.

Boucher comes into the MI setup after immense coaching experience. Post-retirement, he took over the position of the coach with the South African franchise Titans. He won five domestic titles along with the franchise.

In 2019, he was appointed as the head coach of the national team and managed the team during their transition phase.

“It is an honor and privilege to be appointed as Head Coach of MI. Their history and achievements as a franchise clearly put them up there as one of the most successful sporting franchises in all of world sport. I look forward to the challenge and respect the need for results. It’s a strong unit with great leadership and players. I look forward to adding value to this dynamic unit,” Boucher said in a statement released by the franchise.

This comes after Mahela Jaywardane and Zaheer Khan were promoted to a global role with the franchise owning teams in the SA20 and UAE’s ILT20.

Notably, Cricket South Africa had announced on Monday that Boucher will step down as the head coach after the T20 World Cup and will not be able to complete the tenure he was earlier signed for.

“It’s a pleasure to welcome Mark Boucher to Mumbai Indians. With his proven expertise on the field and off it as a coach guiding his team to numerous victories, Mark will add immense value to MI and take forward its legacy,” Akash Ambani said.

