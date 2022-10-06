MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar spotted on tennis court during an ad shoot; see photos

If we turn the pages of the history book of Indian cricket, two names – Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar – will be mentioned in gold. Though it’s been long since these two legends bid adieu to international cricket, even now their short appearances in front of the camera are enough to delight cricket fans.

Dhoni and Tendulkar were together on a tennis court while shooting for an advertisement. A number of photos featuring the two India greats have widely been shared across social media.

While Tendulkar donned a blue tennis T-shirt, Dhoni was spotted in a yellow T-shirt during the shoot. Both cricketers were seen in action on the court. They faced each other from each side of the net with tennis rackets in their hands.

Tendulkar and Dhoni also had casual chats together in between their work schedule. They were also captured while being involved in discussions with the producers.

Both Tendulkar and Dhoni are seemingly big fans of tennis. They have been seen several times in stadiums around the world.

This year, Dhoni, along with another legendary Indian captain Kapil Dev, marked his presence at the Flushing Meadows in New York. Tendulkar, on the other hand, has been a constant figure at Wimbledon for years.

Recently, Tendulkar led the India Legends to become the champions of the Road Safety World Series for the second consecutive time by defeating Sri Lanka Legends by 33 runs in the final. During the event, the Master Blaster stole the show with his iconic cover drives, pulls and flicks on many occasions. Fans were glued to the television screen to watch the legendary batter in action once again.

Coming to Dhoni, the former India skipper shared the course with Kapil Dev in an invitational golf tournament (Kapil Dev – Grant Thornton in Gurugram). Besides cricket and tennis, golf is another sport that is quite close to Dhoni’s heart. The ex-skipper also visits the USA occasionally to play golf tournaments as an honorary member of the Metuchen Golf and Country Club (MGCC).

