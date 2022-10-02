India Legends captain and former Team India batter Sachin Tendulkar shared an emotional message after his team won the Road Safety World Series 2022 title on Saturday.

An unbeaten ton from Naman Ojha and top-class spells from Vinay Kumar and Abhimanyu Mithun helped India Legends clinch their second-straight Road Safety World Series title by defeating Sri Lanka Legends by 33 runs in the final at Raipur.

Meanwhile, Master Blaster Tendulkar, after the title victory, took to Twitter to share a heartfelt message while also lauding Ojha for his remarkable century in the final. Sachin also dedicated the win to his teammates and fans.

“For India then, now & forever! A fantastic effort from the team to win the #RoadSafetyWorldSeries once again. The way @namanojha35 batted last night was simply brilliant. This is for all my teammates and amazing fans!” said Tendulkar in his tweet.

— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 2, 2022

Talking about the Road Safety World Series 2022 final, in the first innings, India put up a huge 195/6 in 20 overs, thanks to a superb 108* off 71 balls by Naman Ojha. Nuwan Kulasekara (3/29) led the Sri Lankan bowling charts with his spell that provided both economy and key wickets.

Chasing 196, it was only Ishan Jayaratne (51) who was able to provide a powerful resistance against Indian bowlers, led by Vinay Kumar (3/38) as Sri Lanka Legends were dismissed for 162 runs in 18.5 overs.