Fans of Sachin Tendulkar had more reasons to cheer for their favourite player. The legend, who is participating in the Road Safety World Series, has given many glimpses of his heyday to his followers. Another such example came in the India Legends versus Australia Legends match on Thursday, when viewers were transported back in time as the right-handed batter smacked a perfect boundary off Brett Lee’s delivery. The vintage drive by Sachin Tendulkar left his fans mesmerised. However, the India Legends skipper was unable to stay long at the crease and was soon dismissed by Nathan Reardon for just 10.

For those who came to watch the game at Raipur, the Master Blaster’s early dismissal was a blow, but the vintage shot by the opener will remain embedded in their minds.

Watch:

Perfect Backfoot Drive Sachin Tendulkar at the Age of 49 Perfection : SRT levelpic.twitter.com/zAfjpE0zqm — Sachin Tendulkar🇮🇳FC (@CrickeTendulkar) September 29, 2022

After Tendulkar’s dismissal, fellow opener Naman Ojha remained at the crease and managed to score 90 off 62 deliveries. He was assisted by Irfan Pathan, who slammed 37 off just 12 balls. Together, they guided India Legends to 175/5.

When it was time for Australia Legends to bat, the team failed to face the bowling attack of Yusuf Pathan and Abhimanyu Mithun, both of whom scalped 2 wickets each. Australia Legends could only score 171 in 20 overs and lost the match by 5 wickets.

As for Tendulkar, this is not the only time his performance in the tournament has left his fans awestruck. The Master Blaster had taken his fans down memory lane recently when he played his iconic paddle sweep shot in the encounter against England Legends.

Wait for the ball paddle sweep for a ball pitched on off stump – 4 runs Spinner changes line & bowls one outside off- sachin plays inside out – result- 4 runs Loved how he used to play arnd with bowlers. Art. Nothing more special than watching this little fella bat https://t.co/YQO235T24Q — Ramya (@amystweeties) September 23, 2022

Tendulkar managed to slam 40 off 20 deliveries in the encounter, including 3 fours and 3 sixes. The Master Blaster was in full form from the start and England quick Chris Tremlett was the focus of his attack. Tendulkar slammed a couple of boundaries off the pacer to smack 18 runs in an over.

He was all set to complete his half-century before he mistimed a ball from Chris Schofield to set up an easy catch. His team later won the game by 40 runs. Tendulkar was awarded the Man of the Match for his blistering knock.

