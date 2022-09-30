MS Dhoni may have retired from international cricket, but that doesn’t mean that he is far from the headlines. The former India captain was spotted at the Kapil Dev – Grant Thornton Invitational 2022 in Gurgaon, where he played golf.

MS Dhoni was invited by Kapil Dev as a guest in the tournament. Photos and videos of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper enjoying his day out at the DLF Golf & Country Club, which is hosting the tournament, have been doing the rounds on the internet.

The social media account of Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) shared a video of Dhoni putting at the tournament, where the ex-India captain can be seen making his mark in another sport.

Dhoni has long been interested in golf. In 2019, he played his first-ever golf tournament as an honorary member of the US-based Metuchen Golf and Country Club (MGCC). Interestingly, he won four out his five matches and finished at the second spot in the flight category with his friend Rajiv Sharma. It was Sharma who had introduced Dhoni to golf.

Take a look at Dhoni’s day at the Kapil Dev – Grant Thornton Invitational:

The elegance and class of these two modern giants of our sport is all to evident when they take to a day of golf at @KDGT_golf

Pic: @karanbindragolf #MSDhoni #KapilDev



In 2019, the wicketkeeper-batter was spotted with Kedar Jadhav on a golf course in the US. The duo, who were playing with some friends on the occasion of National Sports Day, seem to have had a blast at the outing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kedar Mahadev Jadhav (@kedarjadhavofficial)



Notably, this is not the first time MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev have been spotted together. The two were earlier seen attending the US Open this year. Pictures of the two World Cup winning captains sitting in the same stand went viral on the internet. They were attending the US Open quarter-final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

Indian cricketing royalty at the #USOpen Two former Indian World Cup winning captains, @msdhoni and @therealkapildev graced the stands at Arthur Ashe yesterday as two young future Champions battled it out for 5 hours and 15 minutes



As for the Kapil Dev-Grant Thornton International, the tournament began on 27 September and is now at an exciting stage, with Varun Parikh in the lead. The winner of the event will get a prize money of Rs 1 crore.

