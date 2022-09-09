MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev waved their hands at the camera after realising that they had occupied the giant screen.

It is no secret that former India skipper MS Dhoni is a huge fan of tennis. This has been proved before as the India great was spotted at the stands in a Wimbledon match earlier in July this year.

On Thursday, the former wicketkeeper-batsman marked his presence in the ongoing US Open. This time, Dhoni was accompanied by another India’s 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev. The duo were captured together among a star-studded crowd at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. With the two legendary cricketers, renowned chef Vikas Khanna was also snapped enjoying the high-class tennis action.

The frame featuring MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev did not go unnoticed by Indian fans. Though cricket may not be a top sport in the United States, the presence of these two star cricketers caught the attention of the tournament broadcaster. On the 10th day of the competition, when Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner were involved in an intense battle on the court for the semi-final berth, the camera had shown the glittering presence of these two India legends.

Indian cricketing royalty at the #USOpen 🇮🇳🏏🎾 Two former Indian World Cup winning captains, @msdhoni and @therealkapildev graced the stands at Arthur Ashe yesterday as two young future Champions battled it out for 5 hours and 15 minutes 🤩#GoBigOrGoHome #SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/e7CCgHJOMZ — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 9, 2022



Dhoni and Dev waved their hands at the camera after realising that they had occupied the giant screen. The short glimpses were enough to delight the Indian people in the crowd as they went on to cheer for them. The frame has been widely shared across social media and has been going viral.

MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev watching the US Open! pic.twitter.com/VONRt5HRAB — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 8, 2022



Uploading the special moment, a Twitter user wrote in the caption, “MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev are watching the US Open!” Since being shared, his post has summoned more than 5,000 likes so far. While Dhoni and Dev have not quite associated with cricket in recent times, the comment section tells a different story. Users went crazy after watching them together and marked them as the “GOATs (Greatest of all time)” of Indian cricket.

Here are some note-worthy reactions to the post:

World cup winning captains of India

Goat 🐐 — MaDaRa🇮🇳 (@Blitz_MaDaRaa) September 8, 2022

They have more world cups than Pakistan — Night King (@1280vh) September 8, 2022

Desh ko world cup dila ke kahan chale gaye mahi tum bahut yaad atte ho plaeze wapas aa jao 💔💔💔💔😭😭😭😭😭😭😭🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — nipun mahajan (@NiPuN_045) September 8, 2022

Supper duo..🏆🏆 — Satya Marriwada (@satyamarriwada) September 8, 2022



Even though Dhoni has now been enjoying his break from cricket, his name keeps coming up time and again. After a disappointing batting performance in the crucial Sri Lanka match, Virat Kohli, during the post-match press conference, revealed that Dhoni was the only person to call him after the former took down his Test captaincy. And amidst India’s disappointing campaign at Asia Cup 2022 under Rohit Sharma, there have been many fans recalling the ‘Dhoni era’.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.