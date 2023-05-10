KL Rahul underwent successful surgery to treat his injured right thigh and remains upbeat to return to the national side and to his best as soon as possible.

The batter was ruled out of the Indian Premier League and the World Test Championship final against Australia due to the injury. He picked up the injury while fielding for Lucknow Super Giants against Royal Challengers Bangalore on 1 May.

“Hi everyone, I just got done with my surgery. It was successful,” KL Rahul wrote on his social media handles.

“A big thank you to the doctors and medical staff for making sure I was comfortable and everything went smoothly,” the LSG skipper added.

“I am officially on the road to recovery now. I am determined to get back to my best and get back on the field. Onwards and upwards,” he added.

KL Rahul was replaced by Ishan Kishan in the India squad for the WTC final scheduled for 7-12 June against Australia at The Oval. In the IPL, the leadership duties were passed on to Krunal Pandya.

LSG had suffered a double blow on the day with Jaydev Unadkat also ruled out of the IPL. The left-arm seamer had taken a dreadful tumble while bowling during the nets. He is currently undergoing strength and rehab sessions for his shoulder at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. A decision on his participation in the WTC final will be taken at a later stage, BCCI had clarified.

KL Rahul, an all-format player, will likely target a return to the Indian cricket team in time for the Asia Cup in September and the ODI World Cup in India in October-November.

