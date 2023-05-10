Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

KL Rahul undergoes surgery for thigh injury, 'determined to get back'

KL Rahul provided an update on the surgery procedure to treat his injured right thigh. The India batter had hurt himself while fielding during an IPL match.

KL Rahul undergoes surgery for thigh injury, 'determined to get back'

KL Rahul leaves the field after he suffered an injury while fielding. Sportzpics

KL Rahul underwent successful surgery to treat his injured right thigh and remains upbeat to return to the national side and to his best as soon as possible.

The batter was ruled out of the Indian Premier League and the World Test Championship final against Australia due to the injury. He picked up the injury while fielding for Lucknow Super Giants against Royal Challengers Bangalore on 1 May.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Related Articles

KL

KL Rahul likely to miss remainder of IPL 2023, BCCI to handle his injury: Report

KL

'Absolutely gutted': KL Rahul confirms he'll miss WTC final besides remainder of IPL after undergoing thigh surgery

“Hi everyone, I just got done with my surgery. It was successful,” KL Rahul wrote on his social media handles.

“A big thank you to the doctors and medical staff for making sure I was comfortable and everything went smoothly,” the LSG skipper added.

“I am officially on the road to recovery now. I am determined to get back to my best and get back on the field. Onwards and upwards,” he added.

KL Rahul was replaced by Ishan Kishan in the India squad for the WTC final scheduled for 7-12 June against Australia at The Oval. In the IPL, the leadership duties were passed on to Krunal Pandya.

LSG had suffered a double blow on the day with Jaydev Unadkat also ruled out of the IPL. The left-arm seamer had taken a dreadful tumble while bowling during the nets. He is currently undergoing strength and rehab sessions for his shoulder at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. A decision on his participation in the WTC final will be taken at a later stage, BCCI had clarified.

KL Rahul, an all-format player, will likely target a return to the Indian cricket team in time for the Asia Cup in September and the ODI World Cup in India in October-November.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 10, 2023 11:21:08 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2023: Twitterati hail Sikandar 'Baahubali' Raza after PBKS' thrilling victory over CSK
First Cricket News

IPL 2023: Twitterati hail Sikandar 'Baahubali' Raza after PBKS' thrilling victory over CSK

Zimbabwean all-rounder Sikandar Raza hit the winning runs as Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings in a last-ball thriller in Chennai to collect their fifth win in nine games.

IPL 2023: Wankhede witnesses special ceremony to celebrate 1000th match ahead of MI-RR clash
First Cricket News

IPL 2023: Wankhede witnesses special ceremony to celebrate 1000th match ahead of MI-RR clash

BCCI secretary Jay Shah was among the dignitaries present at the Wankhede Stadium to celebrate the occasion of the 1000th match in the Indian Premier League.

KL Rahul, Jaydev Unadkat out of IPL with injuries, question marks over WTC final: Report
First Cricket News

KL Rahul, Jaydev Unadkat out of IPL with injuries, question marks over WTC final: Report

KL Rahul and Jaydev Unadkat have been reportedly ruled out of the ongoing IPL with injuries -- delivering a blow to Lucknow Super Giants.