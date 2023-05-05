Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul not only has been ruled out of the remainder of this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL), he will also be missing out on the World Test Championship final.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

The opening batter, who had picked up a thigh injury during LSG’s home fixture against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), said he was “gutted” to be missing out on the trip to the Oval, where India take on Australia in the WTC Final between 7 to 11 June.

“After careful consideration and consultation with the medical team, it’s been concluded that I’ll be undergoing a surgery on my thigh shortly. My focus will be on my rehabilitation and recovery in the coming weeks. It’s a tough call to make, but I know it’s the right one to ensure a full recovery.

“Absolutely gutted that I won’t be at the Oval next month with Team India. I’ll do everything I can to get back in blue and help my country. That has always been my focus and priority,” Rahul wrote in a post on Instagram that contained an image of him limping along the boundary at the Ekana Stadium during the LSG-RCB match.

Read | Haunted by Rahul’s injury, LSG lose the plot against RCB

Lucknow, the team that had reached the playoffs on debut last year, find themselves at the second spot on the IPL 2023 points table and Rahul was confident the team would give their “best performance” despite his absence.

“As the team captain, it pains me deeply not to be able to be there during this crucial period. But, I’m confident that the boys will rise to the occasion and give their best performance as always. I’ll be cheering for them from the sidelines with all of you, watching every game,” Rahul added in the post, which received replies from several cricketers wishing him a speedy recovery including India teammates Suryakumar Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal as well as David Warner and Dale Steyn.

Rahul isn’t the only injury casualty for the LSG this season, with pacer Jaydev Unadkat also getting ruled out of the remainder of the season due to an injury to his left shoulder.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.