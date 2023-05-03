KL Rahul and Jaydev Unadkat have been ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) with injuries, various reports have said. Both KL Rahul and Jaydev Unadkat are part of the Lucknow Super Giants franchise with injuries coming on the same day in what is a massive blow. In KL Rahul’s absence, Krunal Pandya will lead the team.

KL Rahul suffered a serious thigh injury during LSG’s last home game against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Lucknow. The injury could also rule him out of the World Test Championship (WTC) final scheduled for 7 June against Australia at The Oval.

The 31-year-old Rahul picked up the injury while sprinting towards the boundary to a Faf du Plessis cover drive off Marcus Stoinis bowling.

“KL is currently with the team in Lucknow but he is leaving the camp on Thursday after watching the game against CSK on Wednesday. His scans will be done in Mumbai at the BCCI designated medical facility. His case as well as Jaydev’s case will be handled by BCCI,” an anonymous BCCI official told news agency PTI.

He elaborated that no scans have been done just yet. “When someone sustains an injury like this, there is considerable amount of pain and swelling that is there in and around the area. The swelling takes around 24 to 48 hours to heal and only after that can you perform the scan.”

“Since he is an important member of Test team, it would only be prudent that he doesn’t take any further part in IPL. Once the scans ascertain the degree of injury, the BCCI medical team will decide the course of action,” he added.

Unadkat’s left-shoulder injury happened while bowling in the nets on Sunday. As per ESPNCricinfo, he will be fit in time for the WTC final.

In an accident, when bowling around the wicket, Unadkat’s left foot got stuck in the rope that keeps the nets up. He had a nasty fall on his bowling elbow and clutched his left shoulder while still on the ground. He was later seen with his arm in a sling and an ice pack on his shoulder.

Unadkat reportedly travelled to Mumbai for scans and visited a specialist appointed by the BCCI. After discussion with the board’s medical staff, Lucknow Super Giants decided to withdraw Unadkat from the IPL. He is now expected to head to National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for rehab to get fit for the WTC final against Australia.

KL Rahul scored 274 runs from nine innings in this IPL season. He was averaging 34.25 with strike rate of 113.22 and had only two fifties at the top of the order.

Unadkat, meanwhile, had gone wicketless in three IPL games this season while leaking 92 runs from eight overs bowled.

