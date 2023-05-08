The BCCI on Monday announced Ishan Kishan as replacement for the injured KL Rahul for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, slated to begin from 7 June.

KL Rahul had suffered a thigh injury while fielding during Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) IPL 2023 game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) last week, and had been ruled out of the rest of the IPL as well as the WTC Final.

“KL Rahul suffered an injury to his right upper thigh while fielding during Match 43rd of TATA IPL 2023 between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore on 1st May. After consultations with specialists, it has been decided that Rahul will undergo surgery at the earliest followed by rehab at the National Cricket Academy for the same. He is ruled out of the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia,” the BCCI said in a statement on Monday.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Ishan Kishan as KL Rahul’s replacement,” the release added.

The BCCI also provided an update on injured pacers Jaydev Unadkat and Umesh Yadav. While Unadkat injured his shoulder during a Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) training session, Umesh had sustained a hamstring injury during KKR’s game against RCB in April. Unadkat is undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

“Jaydev Unadkat sustained a left shoulder injury by tripping over the side rope while bowling in the nets. A specialist consultation has been sought and the left-arm fast bowler is currently at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru undergoing strength and rehab sessions for his shoulder. A decision on his participation in the WTC final will be taken at a later stage.”

“Umesh Yadav sustained a minor left hamstring injury during Match 36 of TATA IPL 2023 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on 26 April. The fast bowler is currently under the care of the KKR Medical Team and has started low-intensity bowling as part of his rehab process. The BCCI Medical Team is in regular touch with KKR Medical Team and is closely monitoring Umesh’s progress,” added the release.

The WTC Final will be played at The Oval in London from 7 June. India had reached the final of the previous edition 2021, when they had lost to New Zealand.

