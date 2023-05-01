Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Cricket

IPL 2023: KL Rahul leaves the field after sustaining an injury during LSG vs RCB match

The incident took place in the last ball of the second over, when Rahul, chasing the ball in a bid to stop the boundary, seemed to have tweaked his right thigh muscle.

KL Rahul looked in pain after picking up an injury and had to be taken off the field in a stretcher. Sportzpics

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul suffered an injury while fielding against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Monday.

Krunal Pandya is leading the side in Rahul’s absence.

The incident took place in the last ball of the second over, when Rahul, chasing the ball in a bid to stop the boundary, seemed to have tweaked his right thigh muscle.

Rahul looked in discomfort and the physios were out on the field to attend to him. He was soon carried off the ground in a stretcher.

LSG are currently in second place with 10 points from eight matches, two points behind league leaders Gujarat Titans (12 points).

Meanwhile, RCB are sixth with eight points from as many matches.

Updated Date: May 01, 2023 20:33:32 IST

