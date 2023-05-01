The incident took place in the last ball of the second over, when Rahul, chasing the ball in a bid to stop the boundary, seemed to have tweaked his right thigh muscle.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul suffered an injury while fielding against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Monday.
Krunal Pandya is leading the side in Rahul’s absence.
IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap
The incident took place in the last ball of the second over, when Rahul, chasing the ball in a bid to stop the boundary, seemed to have tweaked his right thigh muscle.
Rahul looked in discomfort and the physios were out on the field to attend to him. He was soon carried off the ground in a stretcher.
LSG are currently in second place with 10 points from eight matches, two points behind league leaders Gujarat Titans (12 points).
Meanwhile, RCB are sixth with eight points from as many matches.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Wood has featured in four games for the Lucknow Super Giants, snaring 11 wickets at an economy of 8.12. He has, however, missed LSG's last two meetings due to illness.
As a result, there will be only one Thursday double-header in the ongoing IPL season instead of two.
KL Rahul reached his fifty run mark off 33 balls. But it took him 28 balls to scored the next 18 runs for a final 68 runs from 61 balls.