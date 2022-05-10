IPL 2022: 'Form is temporary, class is forever', Twitterati react to Jasprit Bumrah's splendid spell against KKR

Mumbai Indians' pacer Jasprit Bumrah was on song against the Kolkata Knight Riders during the IPL 2022 match at the DY Patil Stadium on Monday.

Bumrah had returned back into the attack in the 15th over with Andre Russell and Nitish Rana at the crease. The right-handed bowler removed both the batters in the same over to reduce KKR to 139/5.

He then came into the bowl the 18th over and what unleashed next was a bowling masterclass. Bumrah troubled all the batters with short and back of the length deliveries and ended up taking three wickets in this over as well without giving a run to complete his fifer.

It’s disheartening when such a brilliant performance comes in a lost game, but tonight’s spell by @Jaspritbumrah93 deserves all the accolades. Top bowling, kakke! Kamaal kitta! #MIvKKR #IPL2022 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 9, 2022

Holy moly! My husband is — Sanjana Ganesan (@SanjanaGanesan) May 9, 2022

Sorry what were you saying about @Jaspritbumrah93 ‍♂️? form is temporary class is forever jassi jaisa koi nahi #matchwinner #MIvsKKR #IPL2022 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 9, 2022

Jasprit Bumrah took 5 wickets in 9 balls. This is some excellent display of his capabilities. What a player! #MIvsKKR #PPpedia pic.twitter.com/coUsShYgaU — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) May 9, 2022

If you haven't watched this from Bumrah today, you have missed something. By some distance the best spell I have seen this #IPL. Just brute pace and amazing skill. When he bowls like this, he is unmatched. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 9, 2022

He first got rid of Sheldon Jackson on the first ball of the over after he was caught in the deep by Daniel Sams and then removed Pat Cummins and Sunil Narine on the third and fourth delivery of the over respectively. Though, he was denied a hattrick in that over.

Bumrah later bowled the final over of the innings and gave away just one run to eventually return with figures of 5/10 in 4 overs.

The Kolkata Knight Riders put 165/9 in 20 overs with Venkatesh Iyer scoring 43 off 24 and Rana chipping in with a 26-ball 43.

