Jasprit Bumrah roars back to form, registers best figures of IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians' pacer Jasprit Bumrah derailed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after he ripped through the batting unit to bag a five-wicket haul in an IPL 2022 fixture at the DY Patil Stadium on Monday.

The right-arm pacer was brought back into the attack by Rohit Sharma in the 15th over with Andre Russell and Nitish Rana out there in the middle.

He first removed Russell after he miscued a stroke and played the length ball in the air to get caught at long on by Kieron Pollard for 9 off 5. Bumrah then got rid of Rana on the penultimate delivery of the over after bowling a quick short delivery to the left-hander. The ball feathered Rana's top-hand glove and he was caught by Ishan Kishan behind the stumps.

But the real drama unfolded when the fast bowler came into ball the 18th over. Bumrah peppered the batters with short and back-of-the-length deliveries continuously and scalped three wickets in this over.

He removed Sheldon Jackson on the very first ball of the over after he mishit a pull on the short delivery, outside off and Daniel Sams completed a catch after covering a good ground towards his left in the deep. A couple of balls later, Bumrah bowled a back-of-the-length ball to Pat Cummins, who had snatched a win from MI in the last encounter between the two sides, to send him packing.

The batter tried to go over the midwicket but couldn't time his shot and Tilak Varma who was stationed at midwicket goes back and takes an easy catch to hand Bumrah his fourth wicket.

The right-hander then came round the wicket and bowled another fiery short ball to Sunil Narine first up and the left-hander couldn't really do much about it as he tried to defend but had couldn't control it. Bumrah ran forward and took the catch to complete his fifer. He then bowled a dot delivery to complete a maiden.

Sharma handed the ball to him in the final over and Bumrah just gave away one run to eventually return with figures of 5/10 in 4 overs.

KKR put 165/9 in 20 overs on the board with Venkatesh Iyer scoring 43 off 24 and Rana notching up 43 off 26.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.